As the Mid-America Motorworks Corvette Funfest continues through Sunday, the company’s Chief Cheerleader Mike Yager welcomed those who were out and about early on Friday.
Yager told his guests who came to the grounds in Effingham about a few new things year for the 26th annual event. Among the scheduled events are seminars, demonstrations, sales and service, food vendors, live music and plenty more.
“This year we have new locations for the seminar areas. These are all indoors and airconditioned,” said Yager. “It is extremely comfortable and will give you a break from the heat.”
He said also new this year is the Funfest Ladies’ Paradise, located behind the 1910 Gas Station on the campus of Mid America, where there are women’s opportunities for shopping, massages, Bingo, and wine.
“I have no idea what goes on there, because I’ve been restricted from going in there since Thursday,” said Yager, bringing laughter from the Funfest grounds. “We also partnered with a boutique, Trueblood Collectives, and they brought in non-Corvette ladies apparel and accessories.”
There is also a blood drive going on during the weekend event and a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which was set on Friday. Nashville singer and native of Teutopolis Dakota Danielle sang the National Anthem Friday morning, as events kicked off the second of a four day event.
The morning talk on the Effingham grounds came after Yager was honored in Newton on Thursday for his 70th birthday party and welcome back home event. Newton is Yager’s boyhood town and where he started the Corvette business.
An estimated 1,000 cars made the drive there where the the State of Illinois Champion 150-member Newton Marching Eagles Band welcomed the Corvettes on the downtown square.
Yager said the celebration and Corvette Road Tour, held in Newton on Thursday was a smashing success. The energy and commitment was over the top, he said. He tipped his hat to the community, the school, the civic groups and several others who contributed.
“Newton knocked it out of the park,” said Yager.
Awards were presented in Newton on Thursday included: Farthest Drive, Marie Chance of Los Angeles, California; Mayor Mark Bolander’s Choice, Michael Noschang of Cincinnati, Ohio; Jasper County Fair Queen Pick went to Tina Thompson of Guthrie, Kentucky; Banker’s Choice from People’s State Bank in Newton went to Mike Bell of Leavenworth, Kansas and Yager’s choice went to John Finlai of Plymouth, Indiana.
On Friday in Effingham, Chance, who drove her 2002 Torch red C5 Convertible Corvette from LA for the weekend event, said her love for the sports car began at this festival some years ago.
“I drove 2,117 miles to get here,” said Chance. “This is the second time I’ve driven my Corvette here. But, I’ve come the past three years.”
She bought the car in St. Louis in 2014.
Also on Friday, Paul Boone and his wife, Cheryl of Sullivan, Indiana drove in their 1966 Corvette. They have been attending the event, now in its 26th year, for many years.
He said he enjoys driving the Corvette. She enjoys the speed the car has.
“I was over here when there was actually nothing here,” said Paul Boone. “There was just a pole barn out here.”
Dan Skopp of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was a greeter and said he’s been coming to the festival for 11 years. He bought his Corvette car in 2015 and did some work on it himself.
“I have a 1998 Corvette,” said Skopp. “It has a special Dupont paint job and a carbon fiber hood. It has B&D exhaust and lots of personalized stuff, not like a regular Corvette that comes off the line.”
Waving a foam hand at drivers, Skopp seemed to be enjoying his volunteerism at the Funfest.
“If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be here,” said Skopp.
