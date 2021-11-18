An incorrect phone number to reserve meals from the The Road Home Program's Turkey Drop was included in a community events roundup in Wednesday's newspaper. The correct number is 217-347-2597.
The Road Home Program will host a Turkey Drop for veterans, guard/reserve and active duty military.
Frozen turkeys complete with side dishes will be given to those who are registered and present a valid veteran’s or military ID or DD214. RSVP at 217-347-2597 or register at RHPEffinghamTurkeyDrop2021.eventbrite.com. One meal kit will be given per household. Registration is open until 3 p.m. Nov. 19.
Eighty meal kits will be distributed on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. via a drive-thru pickup line at Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Ave. A printed or digital ticket, along with a valid veteran’s or military ID, will be required at time of pickup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.