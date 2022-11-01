At approximately 1:18 p.m. Monday, the Effingham Police Department responded to a residence on Park Hills Drive in Effingham to conduct a welfare check after the resident, Amanda Renee Durnil, 36, failed to pick up her two young sons at the designated time and location, according to the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
When officers arrived, they found Durnil deceased at the residence.
A preliminary investigation indicates there was no trauma or injury to Durnil. Medical records were requested and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine the official cause of death.
The death remains under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the Effingham City Police Department.
