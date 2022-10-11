On Oct. 10 at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified of a death at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
Preliminary information revealed that Linus Nosbisch, 60, of rural Teutopolis, was operating a tractor and grain wagon on 2100th St. when he apparently suffered a critical medical issue and slumped over the wheel. His sister-in-law who was riding with him grabbed the wheel and brought the farm equipment to a safe stop at a neighbor’s property. She then called 911.
Nosbisch was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Emergency Room by Rural Med EMS and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Medical records were requested and the death remains under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
