The Effingham Police Department on Sunday responded to three separate residential welfare checks where individuals were found deceased, according to a press release from the Effingham County coroner's office.
There is no foul play suspected in these deaths, the release noted. All three deaths remain under investigation by the Effingham City Police Department and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
At 10:50 am, police responded to 39 Lakewood Manor in Effingham and discovered a Stacy Koester, age 45, deceased in the residence.
At 2:31 pm, police responded to 220 N. Third St. in Effingham and discovered Lorene Miller, age 69, deceased at the residence.
At 7:09 pm, police responded to 504 N. Henrietta Apt. 2C and discovered a Dustin Hall, age 40, deceased at the residence.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office responded to all three residences to conduct a preliminary death investigation. Medical records were requested and toxicology samples were taken.
