There were 78 more deaths in Effingham County in 2021 than in 2020, according to a report by Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.
The report states eight of the deaths were caused by drug overdoses. Of those, Rhodes said six were attributed to an overdose of Fentanyl. The age range of the six Fentanyl overdoses were between 25 and 52 years old. In FY2020, there was one drug overdose that was not Fentanyl related.
“I would like to commend the efforts of the Effingham County States Attorney, Effingham Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Police Drug Task Force for their continued efforts to combat the drug problem in Effingham County,” Rhodes said. “Fentanyl is real problem in Effingham County.”
The FY-2021 Coroner's report includes statistics from Dec. 1, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2021, showing there were 442 deaths. That's compared to 364 during same time frame in FY2020. In FY2019 there were 368 deaths and FY2018 reported a total of 395 deaths.
COVID-19 related deaths were up by 41 over FY2020. FY2020 had 33 COVID-related deaths, while in FY2021 the count increased to 74. The COVID-19 related deaths on the report do not include COVID-19 related deaths of Effingham County residents who died in hospitals outside of Effingham County.
The coroner's office during FY2021 responded to the scene of a death 112 times and performed 19 autopsies. In FY2020, the coroner's office responded to 77 incidents and performed 7 autopsies.
“My staff has done an outstanding job this year of responding to call for service, completing reports and assisting the families in their time of need,” Rhodes said in her summary. “I would like to express my thanks to the Effingham County Board and the community for their support this last year. We are proud and humbled to serve the citizens of Effingham County.”
Deputy Coroners working in her office include Karen Hoene, Larry Thies, Keith Whitten and Bruce Bowen. Rhodes said her office works with three forensic pathologists, Dr. James Jacobi, Dr. Shiping Bao and Dr. Scott Denton of Bloomington.
Rhodes said some of the accomplishments over past year include destroying 18,295 prescription pills and several toxicology samples that are no longer needed as evidence, the timely return of personal belongings to the next of kin, including clothing, cash, credit/debit cards, watches, cell phones, jewelry, wallets and purses, completion of mandatory training as required by the Illinois Coroner Training Board. The office made 10 “next to kin” notifications outside of the state of Illinois and continued to maintain a working relationship with all of the agencies they work with on a daily basis.
The report said she has saved the taxpayers of Effingham County a total of $37,055 in FY2021 by not taking out retirement and insurance for the sum of $9,800, coming under budget by $19,255 and transporting 23 individuals in the coroner's van to the morgue and other locations, saving taxpayers $8,000.
“To those who have lost a loved one this past year, the Effingham County Coroner's Office would again like to offer our sincere sympathy and condolences to you and your families during this holiday season, Rhodes said in her report.
