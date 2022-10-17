WHEELER — Families from around the area were at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wheeler Sunday to navigate a corn maze, participate in scavenger hunts, and enjoy some food and apple cider.
The church has hosted the festivities every weekend since Sept. 30, with Sunday marking the last day for this year. The event has been a fall tradition in the area for more than a decade.
“We actually started in 2010,” said volunteer Valerie Engelbart, who helped organize the event.
Nothing has stopped organizers like Engelbart from keeping the event going every year — even through the COVID-19 pandemic, which Engelbart said is due to the event being entirely outdoors.
“We had food trucks and things here at that time,” she said.
She said during the first couple years of the pandemic the maze gave many people the opportunity to socialize after months of isolation.
“We took all the precautions we could, and it was great. It gave people an opportunity to reconnect, which we find is important,” she said.
Engelbart said bringing families and friends together has always been the goal of the event by giving them the opportunity to have good wholesome fun that is budget friendly.
People from as far as Chicago have gone through the corn maze at the church, according to Engelbart, who attributes the event’s ability to draw visitors from outside the area to “the power of Facebook.”
Engelbart said visitors of all ages have gone through the corn maze, ranging from babies to a 94-year-old.
Over the three weekends the event was hosted, Engelbart estimates 1,500 to 2,000 people went through the corn maze.
An added attraction this year was a bean maze that included a scavenger hunt, which revealed a secret message.
“This year we have the bean maze for the kiddos, and that part is free,” Engelbart said.
Anyone younger than 5 was given free access to the maze while those older paid a $5 fee.
Pam Schumacher and Holly Lynch of Teutopolis both brought their children to the harvest festival at the church Sunday.
Schumacher said this was her first time attending the event, while Lynch has been to the festival twice before. They both enjoyed being in the fresh air with the children and watching them run through the corn maze.
“I think it was fun just being with my kids out in nature,” Schumacher said.
The money raised from the event goes toward various groups and causes, including the Hospital Sisters Health System hospice care program, community projects and missions trips for the church’s youth group.
“They are actually planning right now to go to New Orleans. They just got back from Houston this past summer,” Engelbart said of the youth group.
The corn maze was made by Dennis Blievernicht.
For more information on events like the harvest festival, visit St. Paul Lutheran Church Facebook page.
