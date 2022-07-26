When the Effingham County Fair begins each summer, it leaves Altamont-native and long-time horse-racing announcer Kurt Becker with a sense of pride.
This year, however, Becker has a different feeling heading into it.
That pride and joy of calling the horse races are still there. But this year his dad, Carl, won't witness him in action. Carl Becker died in November at the age of 84.
"The Effingham County Fair has been a big part of our family's and dad's life. Most of the family were interested in this fair because he was so involved," Kurt said. "Dad was involved in 4-H here as a kid. He showed livestock in the open show in the late 1950s and early 1960s, particularly with the Yorkshire hogs, and he began calling the races here in 1965.
"He was also, at one time, the voice of the demolition derby in the early 1970s. When you're a kid, and your dad is the announcer for the horse races, that's fun. But to a child, the demolition derby with all the brightly-painted cars and the loud engines — I thought that was cool.
"There were a lot of good memories and a lot of years out here for the family."
Carl served on the fair board from 1968 to 1986. Kurt said his dad would have been proud of what the fair has turned into today.
"My dad had a lot of respect for the folks who have served on the fair board over the years, especially for the current fair board leadership," Kurt said. "Dad's whole life was invested in the horse business, not just as a race announcer but as a breeder of standard-bred horses, so it was important to him to have a horse farm next door to the fairgrounds so those horses would always have opportunities to race.
"A great example came in the last couple of years, when the Effingham County Fair stepped forward and bid to get the rights for the Downstate Classic. While other fairs have continued to shrink their racing programs, the Effingham County Fair has expanded. Six days of racing. That is the biggest county fair racing program in Illinois and the country.
"I know that dad always appreciated that, and I think that pleased him as much as anything."
Carl's most significant contribution came with a microphone in his hand, entertaining the crowd. He announced races at the fair from 1965 to 2019.
Kurt said his dad's natural delivery and pleasing tone made him stand out from the rest of the pack.
"What made my dad a great announcer was that it came naturally to him. He had such a natural delivery and a very pleasing tone," Kurt said. "Every time I would hear his voice, I envied him for that. He was gifted with a great voice box; it came naturally to him. My dad never let the pressure get to him."
Kurt shared one memory — from 2007 — that displayed those characteristics.
"There was a $500 race, and it was the last race of the week. It was an amateur driving contest, one of the week's final events for harness racing," Kurt said. "Three horses lined up across the track when they turned home and came for the finish, battling for the win. Two more horses were making a move way out on the outside portion of the race track. I remember that race call, and I have always said it's one of my dad's greatest calls. It was exciting and had me sitting on the edge of my seat."
The way Carl grasped the crowd and engaged them is why Kurt continues to follow in his father's footsteps.
But with that comes pressure that many may not quite imagine.
"There's pressure from the standpoint of I don't care how many races you've announced; every race presents its challenge," Kurt said. "One never knows when his mind might go blank in the middle of a race call. For whatever reason, he might have difficulty identifying a particular horse. At the same time, I also have specific nervous energy on any given day because I don't want to miss the storylines that the crowd might find interesting. Whether someone's having a birthday or a horse is overcoming some adversity to get to the winner's circle.
"I think I probably feel more pressure here."
Kurt started his announcing career at the Coles County Fair in 1985. He said that his dad had an obligation at the Edwards County Fair in Albion, Illinois, that same week, with rain pushing the fair that Carl was originally going to call to the next day.
That eventually forced a problem in the plan for Carl, as he couldn't make it to two fairs on the same day.
Luckily, though, Kurt gladly stepped up to solve that problem.
"It was short notice, and he couldn't find a substitute. He said he was really in a bind, so I spoke up and said I would be willing to try it, and he was surprised," Kurt said. "I don't think he knew I had that much interest at that point, so I think the way we settled was that I went to the Coles County Fair in Charleston for him because we looked at the entries, and they had shorter fields. They didn't have as many horses, and dad said it might be better for you."
