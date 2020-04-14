Continental Mills Inc. announced this week the purchase of a 175,000-square-foot building where it plans to expand.
The second building is adjacent to the existing Continental Mills facility at 1200 Stevens Ave. According to a news release from the company, Continental Mills Inc. purchased the former Hodgson Mill production facility, which is located at 1100 Stevens Ave.
Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull said in the release that the city looks forward to the Continental Mills expansion.
“Food companies are a great fit for Effingham, and Continental Mills has been great to work with since first locating in the city,” Hull said. “Continental Mills has an outstanding reputation as a company and as an employer, and the city of Effingham is very excited that the company will be undertaking another project in the community.”
Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach thanked Continental Mills for choosing Effingham for its next expansion.
According to the release, the newly obtained facility will accommodate the company’s growth and will be renovated, with a projected opening in 2021.
Company Senior Vice President of Operations Mike Meredith said Effingham was a natural choice for the company’s next expansion.
“We already have a great partnership with the Effingham community and, as a family-owned business, those relationships are very important to us,” Meredith said. “We have a tremendous amount of confidence in our team in Effingham, as well as employees across Continental Mills who will prepare this plant to open next year.”
Effingham Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff said currently it is not known how many jobs the additional facility will bring to the city.
Continental Mills has been in Effingham since 2014, when it acquired a 190,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. The dry mix manufacturing facility was built by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Corp. in 2001, and sold to Harlan Bakeries in 2008, according to its website.
The Effingham manufacturing plant focuses on production of large quantity dry-mix products.
Continental Mills Inc. is the maker of premium baking, breakfast and snack brands, including Krusteaz speed-scratch mixes and others.
