A construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Clay County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Illinois State Police, a 2008 brown Ford sedan driven by Alvin A. Austin, 87, of Mason, was traveling north on Dieterich Blacktop at County Road 1765 E. when he failed to reduce speed while entering the construction zone and struck Brandy Mckinnies, 42, of Mount Vernon. Mckinnies was working in the construction zone.
Austin was charged with improper passing of an authorized emergency vehicle, causing injury to another, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper passing on the right.
Mckinnies was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.