EFFINGHAM — Consolidated Communications reported Friday afternoon that all customers should now have service, from those affected since the Tuesday morning vehicle accident took out a cabinet severing thousands of wires at the ground.
“All customers should be in service now,” said Sarah Greider, corporate communications manager with Consolidated Communications. “However, if a customer who was impacted by the outage is still without service they should contact us at: 844-YOUR-CCI.”
Greider said temporary repairs on the severed cable were completed Friday morning.
“Our technicians will remain on site throughout the day Friday to complete the clean-up and protect the site against weather,” said Greider. “Permanent repairs will be made at the site to replace the cabinet in the next few months.”
Multiple technicians and contractor crews have been on site repairing the damage around the clock, working 12 hour shifts, since the accident on Tuesday.
Greider said the exact number of severed wires repaired was not available, nor was she able to share the cost estimate for the repairs, at this time.
The outage affected different customers in different ways. Some lost a landline telephone service, Internet service or television service.
Greider said the number of the wires doesn’t equate to the number of customers affected by the outage. She wasn’t able to conclude the number of customers affected.
Due to the damaged cabinet, wires that needed repairs came from three different areas where workers have been stationed since the accident – including a manhole on Fourth Street, the damaged cabinet and a second cabinet to the north of the damaged one.
Effingham police reported a driver had been traveling northbound at the 1900 block of South Fourth Street, when he fell asleep, which then caused the vehicle to cross into the southbound lane of traffic and off the roadway. No citations were issued at that time.
