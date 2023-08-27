ALTAMONT — With expiration of the U.S. Farm Bill a little over a month away, U.S. Reps. Mike Bost and Glenn “G.T.” Thompson stopped in Altamont last week to get input from members of the agriculture community.
The congressmen held a listening session at Wachtel family farm Wednesday, where topics ranging from biofuel production to food deserts were discussed.
Bost emphasized how big the agriculture industry is in his district.
“It is 34 counties,” Bost said of the 12th congressional district of Illinois. “It’s the largest district that’s ever been drawn in the state of Illinois, but it is also the most diverse ag district in the state of Illinois. And I’m honored to serve and be back on the ag committee.”
The current farm bill is set to expire in September. Thompson said he hopes to meet the deadline and get the bill passed in a “bipartisan and bicameral way.” However, he noted there will probably be a need for an extension at some point.
Thompson correlated the farm bill to the essential safety of the entire nation.
“We’re actually here to talk about national security because without food security, we have national insecurity,” he said. “And the farm bill prevents that.”
Attendee John Caupert of Monroe County asked Bost and Thompson about potential “loan funding opportunities” for the expansion of biofuel production in the country.
Caupert, who is the executive director of the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center in Edwardsville, called Bost’s work in Congress on bioenergy “invaluable.”
Thompson and Bost noted increased funding for the biofuel industry could greatly benefit both farmers and the environment.
“I’d like to see greater investment in research to be able to support the types of initiatives we’re on the cutting edge of,” Thompson said.
“The administration needs to wake up to the fact that it is a renewable fuel, and it is a renewable fuel that allows and adds an opportunity to the market to keep our farmers secure on their cost,” Bost said.
Turning to another issue, Jody Johnson, who works with University of Illinois Extension, said Illinois’ SNAP Education program has been helpful, particularly in communities considered food deserts.
“Cairo is a community with seven years without a grocery store,” Johnson said. “Because of SNAP-Education dollars, we were able to work with the community, help them create a co-op, and we used the snap dollars to leverage private foundation dollars that has helped with that establishment of that store.
“And I really believe that we’ve got a model that’s going to help other small communities as we, unfortunately, watch our stores close,” he said.
Bost thanked Johnson for the work University of Illinois Extension does and highlighted the importance of providing assistance to food deserts.
“Without that co-op there, they’re either driving across the bridge and going into Sikeston or they’re driving across a bridge and going into Wickliffe, Kentucky, or something like that,” Bost said. “It’s a food desert.”
Williams County beef producer Jeff Beasley asked the two to consider “animal health security” and livestock risk protection as they put the farm bill together. He expressed his concerns regarding diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease or avian flu, entering the United States.
“In 2014 and 2015, the livestock industry did not have that available and the industry lost billions of dollars,” Beasley said of avian outbreak. “It is a great tool.”
Beasley said continued access to foot-and-mouth disease vaccines is essential for livestock farmers like himself and warned that an infection could “trickle down” to grain farmers.
“If it ever gets to this country, it could potentially devastate the livestock industry,” he said. “If something can be done to ensure that we have everything in place that we need there, I think that’s critically important.”
Bost assured Beasley the health of the nation’s livestock is constantly a concern and said it’s “another reason why we need to control the border.”
Teutopolis farmer Phil Hartke expressed concern regarding the recent cost of fuel and the nation’s ongoing shift toward renewable energy, particularly wind and solar energy.
“We’re spending $5 and $6 a gallon for diesel fuel,” Hartke said. “And we’re doing nothing about it in my opinion.”
He claimed that most solar or wind energy producers are primarily doing so because of subsidies offered by the government.
“I’m a wind power hater,” Hartke said. “We’re requiring the power industry to buy renewable energy.”
Thompson said one way of reducing the number of farmers who feel they need to use their land to produce renewable energy would be by “making farming profitable again.”
Bost said he doesn’t like to see “prime farmland” taken out of production to make way for windmills or solar panels.
When asked how the two congressmen plan to work across the isle to get a bill that best serves all Americans, Thompson said he plans to do so “by building relationships and networks.”
“You’re not always going to agree all the time,” Thompson said. “You find what you can agree upon, and you make that the basis for cost-effective solutions.”
Thompson encouraged citizens, particularly those working in the agricultural industry, to continue sharing their ideas and concerns with representatives as final changes continue to be made to the farm bill.
“I don’t want to write this thing without your input,” he said. “When we do these listening sessions, it’s always great to get the affirmation that we’re on the right track. We don’t want disruption in American agriculture when it comes to this farm bill.”
