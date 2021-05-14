Some Facebook posts, a miscommunication, and anticipation have led to dozens of people paying for permits that don’t permit anything (yet).
Over the past few weeks, interest has spiked in a permit program which certifies golf carts and other similar vehicles to be street legal under some circumstances in Summit Township. The township contains Lake Sara and the very western edge of Effingham.
These permits were authorized in December 2019, when the township passed an ordinance outlining the requirements for golf carts and other recreational vehicles to run on township roads.
The permit allows these vehicles to operate on roads maintained by the township with a posted speed limit less than 35 miles per hour.
The only caveat: the township doesn’t have any roads with posted speed limits slow enough for the permit to apply.
“Right now, it [the permit] doesn’t apply to any of them,” said Summit Township Supervisor John Perry.
Despite this, there’s been a recent surge in people signing up for permits.
Luke Schuette, an area business owner, recently got his permit from Owen Motorsports. The process involves an inspection and paying a $75 fee to the county.
“I’ve always wanted a side-by-side or a golf cart,” said Schuette. He said with the prospect of having places to drive it on the road legally, he pulled the trigger.
“It’s a no brainer,” he said. “Instead of jumping in a truck to go to a buddy’s house a mile away, you can take a side-by-side.”
Permits are available at Owen Motorsports near Lake Sara and CW Motorsports in Effingham.
Cody Willenborg, owner of CW Motorsports, says the interest started about three weeks ago.
“When you go from none to a whole bunch, that’s an increase,” said Willenborg. He’s had at least 36 applicants in the past month despite seeing essentially no interest in the permits prior to now.
Perry also said he’s been getting more calls inquiring about the permits.
When asked about why there’s interest in a program that doesn’t actually permit anything, Perry pointed to Facebook.
“It hit social media,” he said. “I think it’s just now starting to get wind.”
On at least one popular post, users shared unclear information, leading to questions surrounding where the permits apply. Combine that with a miscommunication between Willenborg and Perry in which resulted in Willenborg using draft version of the policy with some differences from the final one.
These situations lead to some mistakenly believing that the permit allows side-by-sides with the permit on any township road.
That, combined with the anticipation of the township changing some roads’ speed limits, has driven the interest.
“It’s kind of a new thing,” said Perry. “There’s somewhat of a learning curve to it.”
The township plans to post speed new limit signs, which would officially designate certain areas where the permit applies. They are in the process of pricing the signs and working with other government agencies on the project, according to Perry.
“Two board members and myself are working on it,” said Summit Township Highway Commissioner Joe Workman. Workman confirmed there are no roads with posted speed limits low enough for the permit to apply.
Neither Workman nor Perry provided any specific timeline for when these changes would be implemented, though Perry did say the changes were coming soon.
“That’s gonna take place here very quickly,” said Perry.
Enforcement for this policy rests on local law enforcement, which are the state police and Effingham County Sheriff department.
The permits notably don’t apply to the roads maintained by the Effingham Water Authority, which are most of the roads directly around the Lake. Per state law, golf carts are officially banned on these roads unless they are street legal vehicles, in which case they wouldn’t need a special permit. This is rarely actually enforced.
“We’ve never really policed golf carts, to my knowledge,” said Effingham Water Authority Chairman Rob Brown at the most recent EWA meeting on May 10.
“All that may change,” Brown added.
In November, EWA announced it was in the process of turning over road maintenance to Summit Township, an agreement that Brown and EWA staff expected to be finalized quickly, though the process has been slowed down as the two agencies try to finalize the details of the agreement. This takeover would likely mean that the permit would apply on the roads directly around the lake, but that is unclear until the agreement is finalized.
The policy came about after officials noticed people already using golf carts on roads despite them being illegal.
“They were already riding around all over the place, so we thought we should get some rules,” said Perry. “It’s more for public safety than anything else.”
The township ordinance requires that permitted vehicles have brakes, brake lights, a steering wheel, rubber tires, a rearview mirror, a reflective “slow moving vehicle” emblem and flag, headlights, taillights and seatbelts.
This includes most utility vehicles (UTVs), side-by-sides and golf carts, though some vehicles, like golf carts, may need an aftermarket kit to fully comply with the ordinance. Willenborg says that a kit like that costs about $300.
