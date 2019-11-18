ST. ELMO — Employees at St. Elmo-based Conagra Brands, formerly Pinnacle Foods LLC, have voted to keep Local 881 United Food and Commercial Workers union representation.
The election took place Friday at the St. Elmo Conagra Brands facility. In a close 83-72 vote, employees decided to keep Local 881 UFCW union, according to The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation.
Friday’s vote is a result of a 3-1 decision by the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, D.C., remanding a previous decision by the NLRB Region 14 office in St. Louis, which delayed a decertification vote request by Robert Gentry and employees in 2018. Gentry and employees filed a petition to remove the union with NLRB Region 14, according to a “Decision on Review and Order” issued by the National Labor Relations Board on Aug. 31, 2018.
One week after the petition was submitted on Sept. 7, 2018, the union filed an unfair labor practice charge alleging the employer had bargained in bad faith. Later that same day, the Acting Regional NLRB Region 14 Director granted a union request to delay the decertification vote to oust the union until the unfair labor practice charge is resolved.
The union and Conagra Foods entered into a settlement agreement on March 25 extending the certification of the union for seven more months, dismissing the petition filed by Gentry and other employees for a decertification vote they originally requested in 2018. They were not made a party to the settlement agreement.
The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation represented Gentry and employees.
The NLRB Region 14 decision was appealed by Gentry to the National Labor Relations Board, which decided 3-1 to remand the decision back to NLRB Region 14 to hold Friday’s decertification vote.
“It’s a shame that NLRB Region 14 officials allowed UFCW bosses to manipulate the election process, and likely the results of the vote, by improperly delaying the election by over a year,” said Patrick Semmens, vice president of the National Right to Work Foundation. “This abuse of the process is yet another reason why Illinois workers need the protection of a Right to Work law that makes union membership and financial support strictly voluntary.”
The Pinnacle Foods case kept the Pinnacle name, as it was when Gentry and co-workers filed the petition in August of 2018. Conagra Brands purchased Pinnacle Foods LLC in October of 2018.
