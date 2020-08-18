EFFINGHAM — Every Effingham Unit 40 student will have an electronic device this year after the school board decided now is the time to make the investment.
The board on Monday approved purchasing 1,250 laptops and 160 iPads at an estimated cost of $478,000. The devices will add to the 410 laptops the district purchased for assessment purposes earlier this year. The iPads will go to prekindergarten and kindergarten students while the laptops will be issued to students in grades first through 12th. The additional devices are not expected to arrive until the end of October, with the goal of having them ready for students by Thanksgiving.
The district’s Technology Committee has been exploring providing more devices for months with the possibility of going 1:1, or one device for every student.
“This is a huge step for our district and one the committee talked through,” said Superintendent Mark Doan.
Committee and school board member Robin Klosterman said the step was somewhat unexpected.
“When we started down the path of talking about getting more devices, we didn’t really anticipate we would end up 1:1. We were really hoping that we could get 2:1, one device for every two students,” she said.
However, she said the committee learned the district could afford 1:1 after discovering multiple users would require buying an additional hard drive.
“We were going to have to pay $580 for each laptop. If single user, we don’t have to purchase that additional (hard drive), so we can get a single-user laptop for $320. The difference in cost was huge (factor) because then we realized that we could get everybody just over 50 percent and spend $302,000 or we could get 1:1 laptop or iPad for every student and spend $477,000.
“That’s when we said this doesn’t make any sense to just get them to half. We need to go toward equity for every student so every student has the same opportunity,” she said.
Current additional training for teachers to provide remote learning also was a factor, according to Klosterman.
“We said in the past going 1:1 would require a lot of training for our teachers in order for them to implement devices for every student. In our tech meeting, we learned we probably have more (training) scheduled now than we would have done if we had a normal year. That hurdle was gone and then we learned we had the money, so put all of that together it doesn’t make any sense not to go ahead. We got to a place we really didn’t expect but were really glad to be there,” she said.
In order to pay for the additional devices, the board approved transferring $975,000 from the district’s Working Cash Fund to Operations and Maintenance Fund. Of the money, $500,000 would go toward the junior high project for renovations not covered by Health-Life Safety with the rest toward the technology purchase.
Klosterman admitted there would be additional costs to implementing the devices, including additional wireless access points in some buildings and hiring an additional tech person.
Klosterman stressed that students wouldn’t just be sitting and looking at a computer all day.
“I don’t want people to think all of a sudden all students are going and sitting working on a laptop and that the regular educational experience and interaction with teachers isn’t going to take place, because that’s not the case. Our kids are already using technology in the classroom. It’s just that they’re shuffling it from room to room to try to accommodate the needs,” she said.
Klosterman said the implementation also creates an “even playing field” for students. Some of the kids have to go into the library at the junior high or high school in order to have access because they don’t have access at home to finish something up, she said, whereas kids that do have access can just take it home and do it at home.
Committee and school board member Brad Waldhoff said if in-person classes are shut down again and the district is thrown into full remote learning, everybody can have a similar type of educational experience.
“No better time than now,” he said of the purchase.
Doan said as of Friday morning, the district had 333 remote learners, accounting for 15 percent of student enrollment. Classes for both in-person and remote learners are scheduled to start Wednesday.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Doan said he reached out to other districts about putting a countywide 1% sales tax initiative on the November ballot. The tax, which would provide revenue for school building improvements and maintenance, was brought up at last month’s meeting. The initiative has been rejected three times by voters.
“At this time and the situation that everyone’s in regards to what’s on the ballot in November, the consensus is that I think there’s a lot of interest there just the timing is not there for other districts to come out in full support of that,” he said.
Doan said it’s something the district may want to look at in the future.
Also Monday, the board approved the tentative fiscal year 2021 budget.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox said three of the district’s four major operating funds are budgeted for deficits, mainly due to contingency funds.
In the Education Fund, the district is budgeting for a deficit of $681,813, which includes contracted salary increases for both certified and noncertified staff and technology upgrades. In addition, Fox said the district is piloting a new math series and will be purchasing it for use districtwide, as well as purchasing new student information software.
“We budgeted a lot of items in there,” he said.
In the Operations and Maintenance Fund, the district is budgeting a deficit of $275,848. Fox said the fund includes a lot of contingencies, including paying for all the district’s mechanical systems in all its buildings, building upkeep and contracted salary increases.
The Transportation Fund is budgeted to have a surplus of $94,084 while Working Cash is estimated to have a decrease of $720,313 due to the transfer of funds to O&M to pay for upgrades at the junior high and the technology purchase.
“Every year you’ll see deficit numbers, but if you look especially at the last 3-4 years, we’ve ended in the black in pretty much every fund,” said Fox. “We always try to underestimate revenue and overestimate expenses so that at the end of the year, we’ll be in a better spot than what we plan on at the start of the year. I think we’re in a pretty good spot.”
“Last year at the end of the year when things shut down, spending shut down too. So, we’re going to experience some of that purchasing that we should have been doing last year at the end of the (fiscal) year come into this year. That’s why so many of these deficits look bigger than what they normally do, but overall I think we’re OK,” he added.
In other business, the board:
- Approved modifying Effingham High School community service hours requirements. Seniors currently have to complete 12 hours. However, Principal Kurt Roberts said opportunities for services hours are “pretty slim” right now. In order to meet that requirement, the service hours would be designed through a government class every senior is required to take and may include viewing online a board meeting and making some type of report of it. “Basically, he’s got a whole series of types of things. Students have to pick a certain number of them to satisfy that community service requirement. All of those are designed to be either virtual or online and nothing that has to be necessarily in person,” said Fox of service hours coordinator Jim Hammer.
- Approved hiring Ashley Sills as nurse paraprofessional, as well as paraprofessionals Denice Tarin, Sadie Ruholl and Kim Bushue; cafeteria monitors at ELC, Dale Donaldson and Gretta Beckman; transferring Michelle Sidwell to five-hour cook at EHS; resignations of Todd Stewart as bus driver and Karen Dust as cafeteria monitor at ELC; Leave of absence for Janice Flack; Dave Parker as volunteer JH assistant baseball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.