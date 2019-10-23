Peter Breen, a former state representative and vice president and senior counsel of the Chicago-based pro-life law firm, the Thomas More Society, speaks during a news event June 12 at the Chicago Cultural Center. He was speaking minutes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law the Reproductive Health Act. Breen that day said his firm would challenge the RHA in court. On Monday, it filed a complaint with the U.S. Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights, alleging among other things the act discriminates against employers who have religious objections to providing insurance coverage for abortion procedures.