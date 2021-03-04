The Effingham County Board canceled Thursday's closed deliberations on a proposed site location for a new landfill.
Brent Holmes, attorney for the Borries family, contacted Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler Thursday morning asserting that the closed session deliberations were a violation of the Open Meetings Act, according to Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann.
Niemann said deliberations will now be held in open session at 4 p.m. March 11 on the third floor of the Effingham County Office Building after the scheduled Tax and Finance Committee of the Whole at 3:30 p.m.
At next week's open session meeting, Niemann said the attorney representing the county, Jennifer Martin, will be present along with the siting hearing officer Larry Clark of Mudelein.
Niemann said Clark is expected to present his findings and recommendations in open session to the board with time allowed for questions. After all questions are answered, the board will deliberate and could possibly vote on whether to allow Landfill 33 owners to locate Effingham Crossroads Landfill on property bordering the company’s current landfill, to the east.
Neighboring residents to the proposed new landfill site oppose it, citing dust, smell and noise among their concerns.
Niemann said there would be no time allowed for public comment during the open session deliberations. The only public comments to be considered by the board in deliberations were taken on the record verbally during the hearing in early January, along with public comments received at the Effingham County Clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Feb. 8, or postmarked by Feb. 8.
If the County Board grants the siting, the application still must be approved by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.