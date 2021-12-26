Reg Ankrom president of SIMEC, LLC told Effingham County Board members that Simec Energy would be taking a hiatus for a year from providing electric aggregation for rural residents of the county.
The company is Effingham County’s consultant for electric aggregation for rural residents in Effingham County. The company finds the lowest electricity bid out of a pool of utility companies who offer electrical power for service to the unincorporated areas of Effingham County that aren’t served by a regular utility company.
“We haven’t found a market we feel comfortable recommending,” Ankrom said. “The market has been in tremendous flux recently.”
He said Homefield Energy bid Simec a price of 7.3 cents a kilowatt hour while Energy Harbor bid almost 8 cents a kilowatt hour for 12 months.
“Homefield has been our supplier for the past two contracts. Our rate in Effingham County right now is 5.175 cents which compares favorably with Ameren right now at 5.44 cents,” he said. “Where just not able to see anything and don’t expect to see anything by the time we are required to have a new price by the end of the first week in January.”
Ankrom suggested SIMEC should take a hiatus for one year since they could not find a lower rate than the current rate Ameren is offing.
“It is just sort of strange the regulated price beats the competitive price among four major utilities,” Ankrom said. “You expect us to provide the expertise to find pricing that is reasonable and make a recommendation to you. We’re not seeing that now so we cannot recommend that to you.”
He said he suggested at the end of this Dec. SIMEC would take a one year hiatus. Ankrom said it would be an easy transition releasing customers automatically to Ameren. He said the lowest rate he could lock in right now would be a 30 percent increase to rural Effingham County residents.
“That would be inexcusable,” he said. “I couldn’t ethically or responsibly recommend anything like that.”
Ankrom said Effingham County is not paying SIMEC for their services. He said SIMEC’s cost is paid by the suppliers.
Board members voted unanimously to accept the SIMEC hiatus for one year.
