EFFINGHAM — After organizing a successful “Stuff the Truck” fundraiser last April, Crisis Nursery of Effingham County held the event again on Friday in Effingham.
“We hope to do this annually,” Crisis Nursery Executive Director Meghan Rewers said Friday.
Crisis Nursery of Effingham County provides a variety of services for children and parents aimed at preventing child abuse, neglect and trauma.
The fundraiser helps Crisis Nursery provide children and parents throughout the county and beyond with the services and child care supplies they need the most.
As they spent their day collecting donations in the parking lot of Kirby Foods, Rewers and Crisis Nursery Assistant Director Kayla Schumacher were helped by a number of volunteers who worked in shifts throughout the day Friday.
Among the volunteers helping to unload cars and stuff the truck Friday morning were Agracel Inc. Office Manager Lynn Higgs and Brad Koenig, who serves as the treasurer on the Crisis Nursery Board of Directors.
“Agracel made a donation today for us as well,” Schumacher said.
Rewers and Schumacher said they were receiving a “steady flow” of donations Friday morning and were expecting additional spikes in donations during the lunch hour and later in the afternoon when less residents would be at work.
“It’s been nice,” Rewers said. “We’ve been out here since 7, so once everybody started waking up and getting ready to go to work, we started getting people to drop off some items for us.”
In addition to the many individuals who dropped off donations Friday, a number of local businesses made contributions, including Al’s Tire Mart and Electronics, which donated their truck for Crisis Nursery to fill with donated food, diapers, baby wipes and car seats.
Additionally, Schumacher said Kirby Foods, which provided the venue for the Stuff the Truck fundraiser, has offered to collaborate with Crisis Nursery for future events.
“They’ve been very generous,” Rewers said.
Both of the Crisis Nursery Stuff the Truck fundraisers have been held in April, a very significant month for Crisis Nursery because it is also Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Donated items like diapers, which was one of the most donated items Friday, allow Crisis Nursery to provide children and parents with essential supplies.
“When families come and they bring their children, we provide all the child care supplies for the child,” Schumacher said “They don’t need to bring a diaper bag or anything.
“Also, we run a diaper distribution program based off of community donations. So if somebody’s having diaper insecurity, they’re able to reach out to us and they can get donated diapers for free, same with wipes.”
They receive so many diapers through donations that Crisis Nursery “very rarely” has to purchase them.
“So, we have a really great community, very giving,” Schumacher said.
Rewers, who also took part in last year’s Stuff the Truck, said she enjoys the fundraiser because it allows her to meet people from the community while simultaneously helping children in need.
“That’s always a win-win,” Rewers said. “We love this event.”
In addition to stuffing the truck Friday, Crisis Nursery of Effingham County collected cash donations, both from individuals and local businesses.
“It’ll go toward our general operating fund,” Rewers said.
Among the many businesses and organizations that also made contributions to Crisis Nursery Friday were Taylor Law Offices PC, Midland States Bank and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.