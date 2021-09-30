Elizabeth Weidner, a senior at Teutopolis High School, fiercely advocated and encouraged others who were affected by cancer during her lifetime. She died Wednesday evening, leaving behind a legacy of determination and inspiration that will live on in the hearts of people she touched.
Becky Kinman, a lead for the Effingham County Relay for Life, worked side by side with Weidner in the fight against cancer.
“She was exceptional, fierce and relentless,” Kinman said. “With everything she was going through, she always put others first.”
Kinman said Elizabeth advocated so other children wouldn’t have to go through what she did. She said Weidner was a Gold Together Ambassador for the American Cancer Society and spoke at Cure Fest in Washington, D.C.
She said in 2020 she raised $20,000 and was one of the top fundraisers in the nation for Gold Together.
“She always had hope and a smile on her face,” Kinman recalled.
Weidner was 2017 Miss Junior Miss Effingham County Fair and created a Facebook page named “Crowns for Cancer.”
“She used that platform to bring more awareness to childhood cancer,” Kinman said. “I think if anyone wants to truly know about Elizabeth, that would be a good place to start.”
“She never backed down,” she said. “We always called her our queen.”
Kinman said Elizabeth’s death will leave a big hole in the Relay for Life committee.
“She will definitely be remembered and we will continue to fight on,” she said. “She had a radiant personality that if you met her you’d never forget.”
Ron Mietzner, co-lead for this year’s Effingham County Relay for Life, said he would never forget Elizabeth.
“She was a true role model. She was one of the most amazing people I ever met in my life,” Mietzner said. “She made a difference to every cancer survivor she ever met even if she was going through her own pain.”
Mietzner said his wife, Cindy, lost her hair due to cancer treatments. Elizabeth encouraged her when they attended a cancer fundraiser.
“She put her arm around Cindy and said to her hair is just an accessory, you still have your heart,” Mietzner said. “She was just an amazing person.”
“She was the heart and soul of the Relay for Life event,” Mietzner said. “She was an encourager and a fighter.”
Tony Holly of Decatur worked as a staff partner for the American Cancer Society for four years and worked with Elizabeth and her parents, Matthew and Jennifer Weidner.
Holly said Elizabeth made herself available for statewide cancer events he ran for Relay for Life.
“She did some public service announcements for us in addition to Relay events,” Holly said. “She was a determined kid. It’s definitely a big loss for the community and for her family.”
“The thing that always struck me about Elizabeth was her optimism facing the diagnosis she had at such a young age and living with that daily,” he said. “She always made herself available.”
He said she used her diagnosis to advocate for the kids who didn’t get that kind of voice.
“Her maturity, grace and determination made her an impressive young lady,” Holly said. “She was not trying to get just a cure for herself, she was also trying to find a cure so no one else would have to go through what she went through.”
Belinda Rueter has been a friend of the Weidner family for several years also thought Elizabeth was a fighter.
“She fought for all of the kids,” Rueter said. “She just wasn’t fighting for herself. Her passion was ... this isn’t just about me, it’s about all of the kids who need a cure and we need to do something better.”
Rueter said it didn’t matter how much pain she was in Elizabeth kept smiling and went out and advocated for a cure.
“I am really overwhelmed today. I just hope people realize how hard she fought and I hope other people will continue to help fight too,” said Rueter. “She fought a long, hard battle.”
Maria Tegeler is FFA advisor at Teutopolis High School. Elizabeth was the Teutopolis chapter secretary for FFA as well as secretary for FFA section 20.
Tegeler said Elizabeth was instrumental in bringing hydroponic towers to her classroom this year.
“She did that by writing grants because she always wanted to find a better way to improve the community and the school together,” Tegeler said. “The title of the tower project was “Growing Together.”
“She was just an amazing girl,” she said. “She was just a leader. She knew what she wanted and she was a go-getter. There was no impossible for her.”
Tegeler said students were encouraged to wear purple or gold on Friday in support of the Weidner family.
