WATSON — Saturday morning was chilly and overcast, setting the scene for a somber memorial to the men and women who have lost their lives in military service.
At the Watson Cemetery, a group of about 50 gathered to share in prayer and remembrance as local American Legion Posts and other veterans groups saluted the community’s fallen.
“We’re here today to honor those who have given their lives,” said Pastor Lucas Shelley of Southside Baptist Church, who officiated the memorial service.
“It saddens us to know that there have been so many lives cut short,” he said.
Some wept, some nodded, all offered silence and prayer.
“We remember the fact they saw life as a precious thing, as you and I do,” Shelley said.
“We should always remember we owe them a debt,” he added.
Shelley recounted the story of Master Sgt. Kelly Hornbeck, who was killed in action in 2004 and whose death has been honored across the nation. Before his death, he wrote a letter to his parents, which has since been in the halls of congress and, on Saturday, in a rural Illinois cemetery.
“I am not afraid and neither should either of you be, for I trust in my God and my training, two powerful forces that cannot be fully measured,” the letter read.
After the ceremony, Shelley said he was happy to help make the memorial happen.
“I’ve got young kids and I want to make sure they understand,” he said. “I had heard they weren’t going to do it this year because they couldn’t find anyone, so I volunteered.”
The ceremony included a 21-gun salute and a rendition of taps, played by Bill Copple of Effingham American Legion Post 120.
“It was a good turnout, particularly because it was a cold day,” said Copple after the ceremony.
For some at the Watson ceremony, the sacrifices of military service are not abstractions.
“My husband was a veteran,” said Nancy Pontious, who added she goes to every one of the memorials put on by local veterans groups.
This is the first Memorial Day she has spent without him since he passed away in September. She continues to honor his military service and the service of her family.
“My boy is a marine and my grandson,” she said. “We’re a veteran family.”
Pontious said she planned to attend other area memorials this weekend in Teutopolis and Effingham.
“They risked their lives for us,” she said.
When discussing her husband and the sacrifices of military families, she had a warm smile, happy to share her experience. She was joined by her family at the ceremony.
Other services planned for this weekend include similar graveside memorials in Teutopolis, St. Elmo, Stewardson and Edgewood. Larger commemorations include Altamont’s Memorial Day Parade and a larger cemetery service involving more speakers and a placing of the wreaths in Effingham.
The Watson ceremony was planned in collaboration between Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman VFW Post 1769 and Auxiliary, Amvets Post 40, Effingham County Marine Corps League, Teutopolis American Legion Post 924, Effingham Elks Lodge 1016 Large U.S. Flag Holders and 40et8 Voiture 1439.
