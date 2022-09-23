EFFINGHAM – Beautiful weather drew a large crowd to Evergreen Hollow Park Wednesday evening for the Effingham Fall Community Celebration, hosted by the Effingham Police Department.
Police vehicles, fire trucks ambulances and helicopters were among the attractions offered during the event offering visitors an opportunity to see and in some cases sit in a first responders vehicle.
Tents were set up by each of the participating agencies including the EPD, Effingham Fire Department, Effingham Dive Rescue Team, The City of Effingham, RuralMed, ARCH Air Medical Service and Air Evac Lifeteam. Anyone interested in learning more about first responder services in Effingham could walk from tent to tent to find out what they offered.
Pilot John Wilson of ARCH 3 Air Medical Service piloted his helicopter to land on one of the ball fields in Hollow Park. Children stood patiently on the sidelines while the helicopter flight crew brought the helicopter engine to a halt and prepared the helicopter for visitors.
A few minutes later a medical helicopter from Air Evac Lifeteam arrived landing in the same ball field parallel to the ARCH 3 helicopter.
Curious visitor lined up at each aircraft’s door awaiting their opportunity to explore inside the aircraft.
“I really like the helicopter,” 4-year-old Harper Meyer said.
He along with his friends 4-year-old Finley Workman and 7-year-old Fletcher Workman visited the Effingham Dive Rescue Team during their visit to the community celebration.
Jim Denton one of the lead divers for the dive team shares some of the adventures and experiences he enjoyed diving under water.
Samantha Casselman of Effingham brought her mom Ady, daughter Ellie and son Nick to the event. Nick got the opportunity to sit in a medical helicopter after the family took a few minutes to explore two fire trucks and visit the Effingham Fire Department tent. Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum was available to answer any questions visitors might have.
“I just want to support the community,” Samantha Casselman said. “It’s a beautiful evening. Why not?”
Casselman held her daughter in her arms as she picked up a plastic firefighters helmet for her son.
“Another reason I am here is I want to show my mom what Effingham has to offer,” She said. “My mom is visiting from India.”
Effingham City Police Department Chief Jason McFarland kept busy preparing food at the Effingham Police Department tent.
“The turn out is phenomenal,” Chief McFarland said. “This is our fourth year.”
McFarland said last year was the first year they added public service organizations including the Effingham Fire Department, air medical helicopters and ambulance services.
“Initially this was only a police function,” he said. “It gives the city a chance to showcase what we have and gives the community an opportunity to meet the first responders in person.”
He said the celebration gives visitors the opportunity to lean more about the services the public service organizations provide.
“The kids love the helicopters and the heavy equipment,” said McFarland.
