Veterans stood resolute in the cold, blustering wind Friday morning at the Effingham County Veterans Memorial, surrounded by locals who refused to let the weather prevent them from honoring generations of veterans from all branches of the military on Veterans Day.
The observance was organized by Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit 7 of Effingham.
Former Marine Pilot and Commander of Disabled American Veterans Dave Althoff served as the master of ceremonies at the ceremony and kicked off the event by referencing the “big turnout” despite the weather.
“I know the weather is not the best, but at least it’s not raining,” he said.
Althoff introduced the Rev. Mike Burdick from St. John’s Lutheran Church, who provided an invocation prayer. Burdick also provided a benediction later in the ceremony.
Althoff also accepted a $2,000 donation from the Effingham Elks Lodge #1016 to be used to improve the Effingham County Veterans Memorial.
Greg Sapp served as the guest speaker for the Veterans Day Observance. He used the time to thank those who served, including the members of the color guard who raised the flags Friday.
“Thanks to Commander Althoff and everyone with the D.A.V. The service clubs in our area are first rate,” Sapp said.
“I always try to thank the color guards because I see them, it seems, 100 times a year at various ball games and things. And then I realize, yeah, it probably was 100 times.”
Sapp also discussed the recent return of the remains of his uncle, Kieth Tispword, a sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 81 years ago.
“I do want to talk just a minute, because I’d feel remiss if I didn’t, to thank all of you for all the congratulations, and the encouragement, and the prayers that have gone on in this last two or three months regarding the return of my uncle Keith Tipsword’s remains from Pearl Harbor to Effingham,” Sapp said.
Sapp said his uncle was identified through DNA testing which included samples from Sapp’s mother, Dalyne Sapp, and her sister. During his speech, he recognized and thanked his mother for making the identification of Tipsword’s remains possible.
“It was almost unbelievable,” Sapp said of the discovery. “It’s been a wonderful two days.”
Tipsword’s remains arrived in Effingham on Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moccasin Cemetery near Beecher City with full military honors.
Sapp said Veterans Day is meant to honor those who served while they are still with us.
“Memorial Day is to remember those who lost their lives in service of our country. Veterans day is for everybody that’s still around,” he said.
Sapp took the opportunity to recognize all veterans in the crowd at Friday’s ceremony. He asked all veterans or active members to raise their hands, which revealed that many in the crowd had served in the military themselves.
Throughout his speech, Sapp was sure to acknowledge both young and old veterans, and he said that seeing young men in the military today, like the six Navy sailors who were there when his uncle’s remains were removed from a plane in St. Louis Thursday, gives him a better idea of what Tispword would have been like when he was a young military man.
“I said, ‘As I look at you serving now, I see Kieth 80 years ago. You are him 80 years ago, that young man who was willing to serve and willing to sacrifice, and that’s all you folks here today,” Sapp said. “There are young veterans here as well as more experienced veterans, as I try to put it, but, whatever, you were willing to serve, and that’s what we celebrate.”
Sapp thanked both living veterans and those who gave their lives and are now honored at the Effingham Veterans Memorial.
“As I see the names on the monuments, and I’ve got family and friends on those monuments just like you, it’s great to remember the service and, in some cases, the sacrifice that those folks were willing to make, and you too,” he said.
Sapp concluded his speech by telling the crowd that there is no better time than the Thanksgiving season to thank veterans for all they have sacrificed for every day Americans.
“So veterans all around me here today, thank you, God bless you, and God Bless America,” he said.
The color guard’s flag raising ceremony was led by Charlie and Bob McWhorter.
Singing the national anthem at this year’s ceremony were Patrick Zuber, Julie Zuber, and Charley Newlin.
A 21-gun salute was also performed by several local veterans, led by Sergeant at Arms Bill Copple, and the ceremony concluded with the playing of “Taps” by Matt Stead.
