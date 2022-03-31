EFFINGHAM — Tucked in between a set of railroad tracks and South Banker Street in Effingham sits a place quiet for half the year, but loaded with the bright colors of the season the other half.
Although not big, the Effingham Community Garden has plenty of space for growth and nutrition. It enters its 10th year in 2022 with expectations of returning to its old form. The garden hasn’t been quite as full as it had been in prior years due to COVID. Thus, it’s up to garden coordinator and U of I Master Gardener Linda Henyen to try and get the word out about everything people can do within the land they have.
“The last two years have not been as good due to COVID,” Henyen said. “That’s why we’re trying to get the word out again that it’s still there and still available. Some years, we’ve had quite a few gardeners; some years, we didn’t. You just never know.”
How the garden works is relatively simple: People can register to receive a plot at any time on a first-come, first-served basis. Once they receive their plot number and the soil gets tilled, people can access their plot to plant anything under the sun. A half-size plot costs $15 and a full-size area costs $25, with $15 per season for one of three raised beds, built in 2020 with the help of Boy Scout Troop 335. Those interested in a plot can contact the Effingham Park District at 217-342-4415.
The Park District teams up with the Master Gardener program and the city to run the garden on a yearly basis. The Park District provides maintenance through mowing, tilling and mulch and the city allows for usage of its water to help people plant. As for the land, the Passalacqua family has allowed usage of a large section of their property along South Banker Street, next to Bob’s Discount and Home Improvement and across from Village Square Mall.
All of it comes together to create an environment where people can grow whatever they please — and they do mean anything, just as long as it is legal.
“They can plant any type of vegetable or flowers, as long as it’s not a type of perennial,” Henyen said. “Some people do unusual vegetables to try their hand at it and see how it goes. We’ve had people plant all flowers just to use them at the county fair. It’s really open to anything, really.”
Those who do decide to grow at the garden are encouraged to plant an extra row of vegetables to send off to area food banks. Response from food banks to the project has been positive, and with plenty of room for people to grow extras, Henyen is more than happy to keep the relationship going.
“They love that fresh food (and) fresh vegetables. It always goes over well and food pantries love that,” Henyen said.
The garden attracts a wide range of people, from veterans and repeat gardeners to newcomers looking to grow anything from fresh flowers to fresh fruits.
“You just never know,” Henyen said. “You get some who have never gardened before and they don’t know what to do but want to try it. Then, you get others that have gardened all their lives but just want to do something more — they need more room or want to try something different — there’s just a lot of different reasons.”
