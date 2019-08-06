EFFINGHAM — Police officers, county deputies, firefighters and other emergency responders lined the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library parking lot Tuesday for a night of community connection.
The second annual Effingham Sunset Community Celebration, organized by the Effingham Police Department, brought together emergency personnel and the citizens they serve. Police Chief Jason McFarland said the event is a way for the first responders to put a face and personality to the emergency agencies.
"It's a great opportunity to interact with the public. Any chance you get to actually see somebody out of the squad car, out of the firetruck and get a chance to talk to them, it benefits everybody involved," McFarland said.
Many families attended the free event to introduce their children to emergency personnel. Kathy Brown brought her grandchildren, Carter, 5, and Alaina Hartke, 8, to the event because Brown said it was a good way to get the kids out. She added it also gives them an opportunity to see personnel like their other grandmother, who works as a telecommunicator.
"I got to go in the police car and the Army truck," Carter said. "I like everything here."
Alaina said she enjoyed receiving a balloon from the Effingham Fire Department and liked seeing the firetruck brought to the event.
Other young attendees, like 8-year-old Steven Cook, saw the event as an opportunity to learn more about a possible future career.
Steven said he has two career choices in mind, and he was able to meet the emergency personnel linked to those choices.
"I have two things I want to be: an ambulance worker and an Army person," Steven said.
Cecilia Norris, 4, and Christian Painter, 9, of Effingham came to the event with their parents. The two youngsters explored the scuba diving equipment used by the Effingham County Dive Rescue Team.
Dive Rescue Commander Terry Trueblood said this is the first time the team has been part of the community celebration. He said the event is an opportunity for citizens to come face to face with those who risk their own lives to help others.
"I think it's good for the public to get to see these folks who put themselves in harm's way on their behalf," Trueblood said. "Oftentimes, you just hear the sirens and never know what is actually going on, but in this case, you get a chance to actually meet these folks who might be coming to your aid at some point."
In addition to meeting emergency responders, event attendees were treated to a free meal, opportunities to climb into and explore emergency vehicles and a chance to win a backpack or bicycle. Those who stopped by the Effingham Fire Department's tent received a red balloon and a matching plastic fire helmet with the department's name and logo on it.
Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said the celebration was a time for the public to see all emergency entities in the county and city that work together on a daily basis.
"It brings all the first responders and everybody that is actually working every single day together, between the city police, sheriff's department, the ambulance service and the fire department," Kulesza said. "We work together every day, so now we're showing the support that the community wants to see. If they see one, they usually see all of us."
The event also brought to the community some agencies that residents might not otherwise interact with every day. The local Army National Guard branch and ARCH Air Medical Service were on hand at the event.
Flight nurse Jess Emory with ARCH said events like the one held on Tuesday provide a chance for the public to learn about those who serve them.
"It's a great educational opportunity. I think that kids are able to meet their firefighters (and) meet their police officers and see what other kind of community outreach there is," Emory said. "We can meet the community and the people we serve and be that source for them."
Kaitlin Cordes can be reached at kaitlin.cordes@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151 ext. 132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.