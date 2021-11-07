For Greg “Willy” Wilson, it was just a routine colonoscopy. But the results led to an outcome that has changed his life.
On July 7, doctors found a mass in his colon that required surgery a month later. The surgery led to the removal of the entire right side of the colon — the ascending colon — and the discovery of something else hidden inside.
“They told me that it got in one lymph node,” Wilson said about the discovery of colorectal cancer in his body. “He (the doctor) said that it was a possibility. I kind of had an idea that it might be in there.”
More than three months after his diagnosis, Wilson’s family, friends and community came out in support of him and his fight Saturday at the Edgewood American Legion Keeler Adams Post 1168. Dozens of people enjoyed cold drinks and pulled pork sandwiches, along with silent and live auctions with proceeds going toward Wilson’s continued treatment.
The idea for the function came out of a conversation between Wilson’s wife, Elizabeth, and Kate Pagel, a friend of the family who was visiting Land of Lincoln Credit Union in Effingham, where Elizabeth and her aunt, Vicki Yocum — LLCU’s branch manager — were working the window.
“I had to cash a check and I asked her, ‘Anybody doing a benefit for Willy?’” Pagel said. “She just shrugged her shoulders and I said, ‘What do you mean you don’t know?’ She shrugged them again and said, ‘I don’t know.’”
Pagel also asked Yocum, who received the same answer.
“I said, ‘OK, I’m on it,’” said Pagel.
She set everything up in five weeks, including enlisting businesses from far and wide to provide donations and support to Wilson’s family. She had plenty of help from people like Yocum and Brandi Parks, another family friend, who got things in order for the big day.
“It took an army to plan this (and) to successfully do this,” Pagel said. “I’m not taking any full honors.”
At the moment, Wilson is currently undergoing treatment at Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham. He has already undergone four chemotherapy procedures out of 12 required to eliminate the cancer from his body. He projects the procedures won’t be finished until February of next year.
His fight was exemplified with the “#freewilly” shirts that were presented and worn by those in attendance Saturday. Pagel said the hashtag was obviously inspired by the 1993 movie of the same name.
“It was my motto for Willy,” Pagel said.
She also said the response to Wilson’s battle showed the nature of the tight-knit community they live in.
“When somebody needs help, we’re here,” Pagel said. “It’s nice to have a community that helps others.”
Wilson said it was a blessing so many people came out to provide support to him. He and his wife said it was an example of how one can’t take life for granted.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” Wilson said. “Life’s short.”
