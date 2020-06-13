BROWNSTOWN — Close to 30 area volunteers came together Saturday in Brownstown to build a fence and finish some construction projects around the house of a local Illinois Army National Guardsman and his family as he gets ready to deploy for overseas duty this summer.
Taylor and Bayle Ring purchased the house in August of last year and have been using any free time they’ve had to fix it up.
“We’ve been working night and day on this house since we bought it,” Bayle Ring said. “I can remember we were working on it and it was cold enough you could see your breath,”
Taylor Ring works for UPS in Mattoon and also serves in the Illinois Army National Guard as an enlisted member of the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Urbana.
Knowing he was going overseas to the Ukraine and away from his family for a long period of time, Taylor Ring wanted to hire Greg Strobel to build a fence around his house so his children Charlie, 6, Lincoln, 4, and Ava, 1, would have a safe place to play while he was gone.
After calculating the cost of the project, Strobel had an idea.
Strobel thought this might be a good community project since Taylor was going overseas and leaving his family behind for possibly a year or more.
“We’re helping out a man serving in the military for us,” said Strobel.
Then he sought help from Brownstown resident Paula Brunk, who is a member of the local Liberty Church.
Together Strobel and Brunk approached the Ring family for their permission to build the fence and help finish construction projects around the house before Taylor was deployed overseas.
Taylor Ring said he would be happy to pay for the project but Strobel wouldn’t have it any other way.
“My husband isn’t good at getting gifts,” Bayle Ring said. “He felt like he owed something.”
The Rings finally agreed to let Strobel and Brunk help them out.
“I think he looked through Bayle’s watering eyes and decided he would agree to this, and they were gracious enough to let us do it,” Strobel said.
Then it was time to get the community behind the project. Strobel and Brunk recruited area builders, church members and organizations in the Fayette County area to help with their community project.
“The project just snowballed after that,” Brunk said.
“He (Taylor Ring) didn’t think he was going to be leaving this soon,” Strobel said. “So, I made a few phone calls.”
Strobel said he called some of the builders he worked with on a house for Fayette County Habitat for Humanity to see if this could be a Habitat project. However, the Fayette County Habitat for Humanity organization is set up to only build new houses and can’t get involved with home improvement projects.
“They told me it couldn’t be a Habitat project but they told me they would call some of their builders to see if they could come out today,” Strobel said.
“Most of this is crew from Liberty Church and a lot of others just showed up to work,” Strobel said.
Ladies from Liberty Church kept all of the volunteers fed throughout the day and a group of the volunteers installed a flagpole in front of the house.
“It’s just an amazing thing to have the community come together,” Brunk said. “Especially, now with the pandemic and things that are going on.”
After an early start Saturday morning, a majority of the fence was installed and construction projects around the house were practically finished by noon.
“With all of the craziness going on in our world right now, this is the one thing you could never imagine,” Bayle Ring said. “This is what a small town is all about.”
“I can’t believe how many people are here today. I feel loved beyond belief,” Bayle said. “It’s amazing to know how many people care.”
