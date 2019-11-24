EFFINGHAM — Football fans packed the stands Saturday at Klosterman Field to watch Effingham High School Hearts play in the semifinals, only to see their team fall 20-17 in overtime.
Ending the season at 11-2, the Hearts enjoyed the most wins in EHS football history this year under the helm of head coach Brett Hefner.
Despite Saturday’s loss, fans said the team should be proud for being in the final four. The last time the Hearts advanced that far was in 1980 under the direction of coach Jack Klosterman.
Alumni watching the game said the young players will carry these memories for decades to come.
“They don’t have anything to be ashamed of. They’ve had a great season. It’s been a record-setting season,” said Blaine Poland of Effingham, an 1987 EHS graduate.
“You hate to see it come to an end, but they gave it their all,” said Poland. “It’s too bad it came down to one or two plays. Someone has to come out on the short end of the stick. This is a great team and a great season.”
Dave Eden, a former EHS football player and 1983 graduate, was happy to see the Hearts pull out of a 14-0 deficit at half-time. The Hearts had gained momentum in overtime and briefly were ahead in the game.
“Weather and conditions played a big part in the outcome of this game,” said the Neoga resident. “I really feel for the quarterback. He had a hard time hanging onto snaps – and one being very costly at the end of the game.”
Nevertheless, Eden said teammates and fans should be pleased and look at how far the team came this season.
“As an alumni of EHS, this team has made us so very proud,” said Eden. “Someone has to lose. Unfortunately, it was their turn today. But this team has nothing to be ashamed of and they made fans and the town proud.”
EHS senior Angel Harrington said the student body at the high school made some memories with this year’s football program.
“It’s been amazing,” said Harrington.
Former Hearts running back Cory Sayne called the season “phenomenal.”
“Those kids have a lot of to be proud of. They’ve accomplished a ton of things so far. Those seniors who are leaving will have a ton of memories to take with them,” said the 1994 graduate.
Sayne said the size of the crowd on both sides of Klosterman Field was impressive as well.
Alumnus Isaac Johnson and Ryne Gartner, both 2009 EHS graduates, recounted memories about their football days.
“In 2007, we went 7-0, and were the Apollo Conference Champions,” said Johnson, now of St. Louis. “We both played on defense. I haven’t been to many games probably since my little brother played in 2011.”
Gartner, of Effingham, said watching Saturday’s game on a muddy, slick field brought back plenty of memories.
“I miss being out in the mud, hitting people,” said Gartner. “That was my favorite part. I was the crazy guy on the field. And I had Johnson behind me protecting anything deep. That was our junior year in 2007.”
Taylor Kuhns, a 2013 EHS graduate, said the wet field wasn’t working in the Hearts favor. But the Edgewood resident said the Hearts made some good defensive stops in the first half.
Garrett Hall, a 2015 graduate of Newton High School, said, “It’s good to see a local area team go this far.”
Rosa Dust, an EHS Band Booster and concession stand worker during Saturday’s game, said the game brought a lot of hype to the Hearts Sports Complex and the community as a whole.
“People were waiting at the gate to get in today,” said Dust. “The Effingham Sportsbackers took care of the tailgating. There was a great crowd before the game.”
She noted some of the players are also in the band. Her son, Trevin Dust, and fellow band member Stetson Green are both football team and band members.
“We support both,” said Rosa Dust.
Community support also came by way of posters and window paint around town. Patton Printing took care of printing of posters, while Ad Hatters and Serv-Pro made rally towels for the fans, she said.
Patty Winn, a 1978 EHS graduate, has been attending games at the school since 1974. Last year was the first time in 41 years she missed the opening home game.
“They have taken Effingham farther than anyone else,” said Winn. “We should all be very proud of the work they have done.”
Click here for more photos.
