Effingham County may have a new 911 ambulance provider next year, with the county’s Ambulance Oversight Committee voting Wednesday in a special meeting to recommend Rural Med of St. Elmo as the new vendor.

Rural Med would replaces Abbott EMS, which bid to retain the role along with Lakeside EMS. The recommendation will go to the Effingham County Board, which is scheduled to vote Nov. 15 on accepting it.

If approved, Rural Med would begin services May 1, 2022.

Watch effinghamdailynews.com for additional details

Zach Roth can be reached at zach.roth@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at (217) 347-7151 ext. 132 or (217) 899-4338.

Tags

Trending Video

Reporter, Effingham Daily News

Reporter for the Effingham Daily News, covering city government, local business and state representatives.