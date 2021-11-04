Effingham County may have a new 911 ambulance provider next year, with the county’s Ambulance Oversight Committee voting Wednesday in a special meeting to recommend Rural Med of St. Elmo as the new vendor.
Rural Med would replaces Abbott EMS, which bid to retain the role along with Lakeside EMS. The recommendation will go to the Effingham County Board, which is scheduled to vote Nov. 15 on accepting it.
If approved, Rural Med would begin services May 1, 2022.
Watch effinghamdailynews.com for additional details
