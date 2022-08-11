EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission moved forward this week with a recommendation that intermodal shipping containers, semitrailers and box truck body storage containers be regulated in the city.
Effingham City Planner Greg Koester presented the proposed regulations during a plan commission hearing Tuesday evening.
“Use of containers, semitrailers and van box beds for storage is not currently provided for in our city zoning regulations. As such, they are not allowable uses within the city,” Koester said. “Use of these containers and semitrailers have become more prevalent and popular within the city.”
Koester said intermodal shipping containers known as pods are now being offered by moving companies like U-Haul. A pod is dropped off at a residence. The resident can then put their belongings they want to move into the pod. The pod is picked up by a truck, transported and delivered to the location they are moving to and dropped off for unloading.
Traditionally, if someone wanted to move their belongings to another location, they could rent a U-Haul-type truck, take it home, load it, and drive that truck to the new residence to unload. The pod allows the renter the opportunity to not worry about driving a large truck.
“The amendment would allow temporary use of a container (pod) for moving,” said Koester.
He said the new amendment would not allow a semitrailer or a van box body without wheels to be placed on a property for storage, work shed or living quarters.
“The containers would not be allowed in any residential district at this time,” he said.
However, Koester said they would be allowed for accessory use in commercial and industrial districts, as well as a non-urban district.
The containers can be used as a primary use only on property that has a special-use permit for mini-warehouses in a B-2 or B-1 district. He said the city currently has some businesses that are using mini-warehouses and commercial/industrial locations using intermodal shipping containers. Koester said businesses use them seasonally such as Walmart during Christmas to store extra stock.
Koester emphasized to the commission that currently what he was presenting was a draft text amendment.
Commissioner Ken Wohltman asked Koester who would be responsible for regulating the containers.
“Will that be permitted through the building official’s office?” Wohltman asked.
Koester said it would be up to the building office or him as city planner to make sure they are complying with the zoning requirements.
No one testified at the hearing in opposition of the text amendment.
However, Commission Vice Chairman Mark Thies had some issues with the amendment.
“As far as private residences having one of those (intermodal containers) parked in the yard, I have a concern the monitoring of that is going to be difficult,” Thies said. “I can see one of those things parked in someone’s yard for 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20 days to a month.”
“It does allow not to exceed 14 days,” Effingham City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said.
“I know it does, but who is going to monitor that?” replied Thies.
“It’s usually the neighbors that do that, then call the city,” Willenborg said.
“It doesn’t always work that way,” Thies said. “This has to be written a little bit better to satisfy me. I would not want them in a residential area.”
Thies said he didn’t have a problem with a contractor temporarily bringing their trailers into a residential area for a project. Koester said a contractor may use a semitrailer, shipping container or smaller box trailer for a construction project and there wouldn’t be any issue.
“I would be opposed to this (intermodal containers) for the main reason being the residential and that is why I will be voting against this,” Thies said.
“I would like to see it say no intermodal shipping containers in the neighborhoods at any time,” he added.
The commission voted to recommend the text amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance be considered by the Effingham City Council for final approval, with Thies dissenting.
Meanwhile, Fritz Krampe of Fritz Krampe Enterprises LLC petitioned for a special-use permit to allow multiple mini-warehouses in a B-2 or M-1 district on the condition the council approves the text amendment to the zoning ordinance.
Krampe wants to place intermodal containers on property located at 806 West Vine Street in a fenced-in area instead of putting up a building for the mini-warehouses.
“It’s quicker and easier to take care of,” he said.
No one testified in opposition of Krampe’s special-use permit and a majority of commissioners approved the special-use permit, which will now be considered by the city council for final approval. Wohltman was the only dissenting vote.
After the hearing, Wohltman said he would like to see a structure built to house the intermodal containers.
In other action, preliminary and final plats were approved by the commission for the Golden Fields Subdivision third addition.
The plats drafted by Milano and Grunloh Engineers, LLC shows nine lots along an extension of Lilly Street to the north from Oakcrest Drive that ends curving into a future Northwoods Drive.
Koester said the lots to the west of the Lilly Street extension from Oakcrest Drive that border the back of existing residential lots along Charlotte Street and Shenandoah Avenue would be a mix of residential and duplex structures. He said the larger three lots to the east of the Lilly Street extension would be for eight-unit apartments.
He said the plans include extensions of the water and sanitary sewer to service the new lots.
The commissioners unanimously voted to recommend the city council approve the plats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.