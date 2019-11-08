Jill Layton of Toledo, a Strasburg native, wants to help preserve pieces of history by collecting veterans’ thoughts. And for the past 20 years or more, she has done just that as a volunteer for the Veterans History Project.
A 38-year-long veteran as an Official Court Reporter, now serving the Fifth Judicial Circuit, which includes Cumberland County, Layton, 58, is skilled at her job in which she captures every syllable said in the courtroom.
She “types” using a small machine that requires pressing a combination of keys on the steno writer, each one represents a phonetic sound.
“I come from a patriotic family and I love my job,” said Layton. “I love what I do. This just made sense. It is something I can use my talent and do. It is very easy for me.”
Court reporters have a knack for keeping up with fast talking people – often providing the full sentences in real time, by using a stenographic machine. Mostly gone are the days of paper tape with letters that don’t spell anything to an average person, but to the trained court reporter, it’s easy.
While you don’t have to be a court reporter to help this cause, it works out nicely because as Layton keys in the sounds or words, it automatically comes out in a transcript form. There likely will be some editing and spell checking, but otherwise it is ready to submit, rather swiftly.
The United States Congress in Washington D.C. created the VHP in 2000 as a part of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. VHP collects, preserves and makes accessible the firsthand remembrances of U.S. military veterans from as far back as World War I.
“The first few I did was even before Congress created this project,” said Layton, from her office at the Cumberland County courthouse. “I used a little cassette tape as my back up. In some of these places in Germany and France – and even Vietnam – it is nice to have that audio so to get those name spellings correct.”
Layton said it began when she was asked to take down the words using her steno machine, while he interviewed the veteran. And from there, she decided to continue.
The Strasburg native estimated she’s recorded interviews with at least 25 veterans, possibly more.
She said she has a few memories etched in her mind after hearing hours and hours worth of stories from men and women in the military. Typically, an interviewer will spend about an hour with a veteran. While many will say they didn’t do anything special, she disagrees.
“But, you’ve missed holidays. You’ve missed birthdays. You’ve missed special occasions,” Layton tells veterans who don’t believe their story is important. “There was an empty spot at the Sunday family dinner. Or there was an empty spot on Sunday in the church pew.”
Layton believes that each and every veteran is important and has done something significant for this country. It takes every single one to get the job done in the military world. They all have a story and they are all a part of the history, she insists.
“There was one Vietnam vet, whose interview lasted five hours,” said Layton. “It was the most emotional story I’ve ever heard. And many who served in Vietnam will comment on how they remember the smell.”
Another World War II veteran told his horrific experiences as a prisoner of war.
“This gentleman was in his 90s,” she said. “The Germans fed them ‘black bread’ which consisted of ground up glass, sawdust and other things, and cabbage soup with maggots.”
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White later established a partnership with the Library of Congress and the Veterans History Project in 2003. Illinois officially launched The Illinois Veterans History Project in 2005. Two years later, in 2007, the same office began collecting oral histories, using audio and video, collecting stories of Illinois veterans.
Anyone at least 15 years old can request a “field kit” by contacting the VHP at The Library of Congress or by emailing Layton. Then, get started setting up interviews with family members or loved ones. Once a veteran believes it is time to tell his or her story they may contact her directly, as well.
There are forms to be filled out by the veteran, the interviewer and the court reporter, she said. Once completed sets will be sent to the Library of Congress and Illinois State Library. There are some sample questions, but that typically leads into more conversation.
Layton keeps a copy and the veteran also keeps a copy.
“Sometimes there is a video component and that’s good so the great-great-great grandchildren can view it,” said Layton.
Layton said the majority of the work she’s done with these histories have been from the Vietnam-era, but she’s listened to stories from World War II and the Korean War, as well, in all branches of the military.
She also comes from a military family including her father, brother and son who have all served this country. She said they are a patriotic family and she has found a way to combine her talents and passion for this cause.
“I’ve been a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary out of Strasburg. My parents were very active in the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary,” said Layton.
Layton said through her talks about the VHP she sometimes hears from veterans from across the state and she will call other court reporters that are in the veteran’s area. She said court reporters and others across the nation volunteer to preserve these stories.
“I have the best career,” said Layton. “I love what I do.”
Learn more about the VHP at loc.gov/vets/ or on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/vetshistoryproject or Layton at Jill.LaytonCSR@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.