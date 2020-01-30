GREENUP — The building at 215 West Cumberland in Greenup has served as an opera house and an auction house.
Now the historical building houses Oop’s Old National Trail Collectibles and Consignments, owned by Allen and Donna Glenn.
The building is a labor of love for the Glenns, who said it was all stucco on the interior when they purchased it. They updated the building with new siding and insulation as well as a new roof.
“It sat empty for nine years with holes in the roof,” said Donna.
They purchased the building at a court auction in 2014. They fixed up the apartment in back and moved in.
“It would have been cheaper to tear it down but you can’t tear down historical buildings. You just can’t,” said Donna.
Some of the items in the shop include old pottery, household, jewelry, clothes, purses, records, eight tracks, tools, toolboxes and hunting items.
“We’re not an antique store and not a junk store,” said Donna. “We just have a variety of stuff.”
Donna said one thing they make sure of is whatever the customer is buying works.
“We try to be accommodating and we plug in items to make sure that they work before you leave,” she said.
The Glenns say the shop draws a lot of people from out of town, noting that a person from Pennsylvania came in one day and ended up buying an antique hay knife.
“We have a lot of good people that come in and regulars as well,” Allen said.
Oop’s Old National Trail Collectibles and Consignments is located at 215 West Cumberland in Greenup. Its hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also visit them on Facebook. They do not accept credit cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.