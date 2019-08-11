A road was blocked in Neoga by a stopped CN train Sunday afternoon as a southbound CN train that reportedly crashed into a trailer at a railroad crossing just west of the intersection of West Sixth Street and Route 45 in downtown Neoga.
Michael Thompson, an employee of Heartland Towing, said that when they arrived on the east side of the railroad tracks at approximately 3:30 p.m., they found a truck trailer crashed into the side of a locomotive. Workers said they winched the trailer from the side of the train.
According to Neoga Assistant Fire Chief Alan Baker, no ambulance or fire personnel were dispatched to the scene.
The train left Neoga at approximately 4:15 p.m. No further details were available Sunday evening. A team of CN workers at the scene said the incident was under investigation and gave no further details.
