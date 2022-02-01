The following closures have been announced. This list will be updated.
Lake Land College
Lake Land College announced Tuesday that all of its locations will be closed on Wednesday.
Courts Building
The Effingham County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3, due to the forecasted inclement weather. No court will be in session and the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office, Effingham County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Effingham County Probation Office and Effingham County Public Defender’s Office will also be closed.
Anyone who was scheduled for court on Thursday will be rescheduled and will receive a notice from Circuit Clerk John Niemerg’s Office.
The Effingham County Treasurer’s Office, Effingham County Clerk’s Office, Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments Office, Regional Superintendent of Schools Office and Congresswoman Mary Miller’s Office, which are all located in the Effingham County Office Building, will also be closed on Thursday.
South Central schools
South Central schools will be taking an E-Learning Day Wednesday, Feb. 2. There will be no in-person attendance.
St. Peter Lutheran will be closed due to weather.
