Altamont residents won’t have to travel out of town any longer to seek physical or occupational therapy.
Sarah Bush Lincoln opened the doors to a new medical services site in the former Dollar General building in downtown Altamont Monday. It offers a wide-range of physical therapy and occupational therapy services to residents of the Altamont area.
“We started planning this facility about this time last year,” said Karen Dyer, director of Rehabilitation Services for Sarah Bush Lincoln. “We made plans for the remodeling and equipment. We realized a need for additional services we could provide to the local community.””
Dyer said they built a wall to divide the building into a rehabilitation side and an area for storage. There are three private examination rooms, office area and a large gym area for treatments.
The original plans were to be open by the end of last year before the holidays, however they were not able to get the equipment they needed.
“It’s been quite a challenge getting equipment,” Dyer said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can usually order something and it’s in within six or eight weeks, but now we are looking at months and months to get the things that we want.”
And SBL is still trying to get equipment.
“We have plenty of equipment to get started. There are just a couple of extra things we wanted to have,” she said. “We should have everything we wanted in the next couple of weeks.”
She said local residents no longer need to drive out of town to receive physical or occupational therapy services. They can now receive their treatments closer to home. Dyer said anyone wanting to use the services do not have to be a Sarah Bush Lincoln patient.
“We can accept referrals from any provider or physician,” said Dyer “Sometimes people go to specialists in St. Louis and need therapy close to home.”
She said once they get a referral they make sure the patient are insured in-network.
“We can work with any patient who needs therapy orthopedic, musculoskeletal issues, pain and any post-surgical patients along with neurological issues such as Parkinson’s disease or balance disorders,” she said. “ We are also providing occupational therapy services specializing in the treatment of hand upper extremity injuries.”
Dyer thinks the new facility will provide better access to Altamont and surrounding communities.
Not only will Altamont area residents have better access to physical and occupational therapy, they may just see a couple of familiar faces when they come to the facility.
Altamont resident Pat Childress is office assistant at the facility while another local resident Darlene Meyer is a physical therapist assistant.
Childress has lived in Altamont for over 27 years and has spent the past 26 years working at the Bonutti Clinic in Effingham.
Meyers is a long time resident of Altamont and enjoys working close to home.
“The physical therapist does the evaluation and I do the treatments,” Meyers said.
“We are all from the Bonutti Clinic,” Childress said about the staff at the Altamont facility.
Kristyn Rosenkoetter is a physical therapist for SBL and divides her time between Altamont and the Bonutti Clinic in Effingham.
“As a physical therapist we treat more of the gross motor skills such as walking, stair climbing, getting in and out of bed,” Rosenkoetter said.
She said some of their other treatments offered in Altamont include treatment of stroke patients, traumatic brain injuries and poor balance.
Lori Niemerg is an occupational therapist working from the SBL Altamont facility treating hand and elbow injuries. Lyndell Richards is also a physical therapist working at the Altamont office.
“I think the one thing to remember is that we also see outside referrals,” Childress said.
“All you need is a physician’s referral,” Rosenkotter said.
The Sarah Bush Lincoln Physical and Occupational Therapy Altamont facility is located at 15 North Main Street in downtown Altamont. Business hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is (618) 881-0920.
