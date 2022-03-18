LOUISVILLE – Louisville native John Zink has been busy with a couple of local projects he has been working on around the community.
A short drive along the west side of Zink’s Building Center on U.S. Route 45 from Chestnut Street takes you past a little red barn attached to the wall.
The Little Book Barn Library is filled with books for children, teens and adults. Users are encouraged to take a book and leave a book.
“They came to me and asked me if I would be interested in doing this,” Zink said.
Zink said a local retired school teacher who wishes to remain anonymous had approached him about the project. The teacher had a large collection of books she wanted to donate to get the Book Barn started.
“I thought it was a really good idea,” said Zink.
The Louisville Little Book Barn Library project is part of the “Little Free Library” national campaign designed to provide a book exchange and reading resources in communities who don’t have access to a public library. The book barn also contains magazines, cookbooks, audio books and comic books.
Zink made arrangements with one of his master carpenters to build the barn.
“I was really impressed with how this came out,” Zink said. “He is very creative and it looks really good.”
The Little Book Barn Library has two doors in the front that open up to several shelves filled with reading opportunities for anyone wanting to participate. Marked on the barn are the words “Take One – Leave One.”
A Facebook page is set up for The Little Book Barn Library that shows the variety of reading materials available: facebook.com/groups/259557516264269
“I think this is a welcome addition to the community,” said Zink.
Zink is also involved with a renovation project in Louisville.
He is remodeling an old building built in 1904 as a bank, then served as a doctor’s office for several years. The building is locally known as the Parker building or old bank building.
“It’s a labor of love,” he said. “This is something I always wanted to do.”
The two-story building stands on the corner of Church Street and Broadway on the Louisville square. Bricks are arranged in an arch over the top of the front and corner windows of the building providing a unique feature to visualize when looking at the exterior of the building.
Zink said the building reflects the culture and the way people used to live back in 1904.
An old wood door at the front of the building opens into a small vestibule with a tiled floor bearing the name “State Bank.”
He said the building was built with high-quality construction materials and rare hardwoods. Some of the wood in the building came from old-growth forests that he said no longer exist.
Zink said recently he had the brick on the exterior of the building restored with tuck pointing.
Plans include new restrooms, restoration of the hardwood floors in the building and installation of a new furnace and air conditioning. He would also like to add some dentil board to the exterior facade. He said he wants to paint the ceiling and window trim in black.
“I’m open to suggestions if someone can figure out something to do with this place. I always wondered about the possibly of putting in a bakery, ” Zink said. “I would like to conserve this historical building for future generations and make it the ‘Jewel on the Square.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.