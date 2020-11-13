Emma's Diner has two namesakes.
One is the mother of one of the owners and the other is daughter of the other owner.
Lisa Friese and Ashley Haslett co-own Emma's Diner, located in Stewardson. Friese and Haslett are a mother-daughter team who always wanted to get in the restaurant business.
“We love to cook and bake. We took the love of cooking from my mother.” Friese said. “We always said we wanted to own a restaurant.”
But, they needed a name for the restaurant.
Friese said her mother, Darlene Zimdars, whose first name is actually Emma, worked at Martin's IGA in Effingham for 49 years, serving as head cashier before she started cooking for the Iron Horse Restaurant located inside the IGA store.
“Our first granddaughter (co-owner Ashley Haslett's daughter) is named after my mother Emma,” Friese said. “So, we named the restaurant after my mother and granddaughter.”
Friese said her husband, Roger, grew up in Stewardson and thought it would be a great place to open a restaurant.
“This is his community,” Frieses said. “He graduated from Stewardson-Strasburg High School and has a lot of family here.”
Haslett said the restaurant had been closed for over a year and the former owner and operator of the restaurant had it available for rent on a Facebook post.
“It saw it on Facebook for rent and I jokingly said: Hey we should open a diner,” Haslett said.
Friese got the ball rolling contacting the former owner and expressing interest in renting the restaurant and entered a lease agreement for a year.
“We signed the lease in March and things started closing for COVID a week later,” Friese said.
Haslett said when everything closed due to COVID-19 they used that time to paint and get ready for their opening that didn't happen until the third week of April.
“So, we opened curbside only,” Haslett said.
“And it was a challenge. We didn't know we were going to be so busy,” Friese added.
Friese said their daily special is posted every day on their Facebook page: facebook.com/Emmas-Diner-100937868202303
“Breakfast is served all day and we make homemade gravy, that is one of our top specialties,” Haslett said.
“We strive to make everything by scratch,” Friese added.
Haslett said Emma's Diner is known locally as a place where you can get a home cooked meal. She said they have both weekly and daily specials, pre-orders and occasionally make a delivery. Friday's Emma's features fish and Saturday is steak night.
“We have Alaska pollock and scrimp baskets on Friday,” Haslett said. “Saturday's we feature ribeye steaks.”
Friese said they take pre-orders for noodles by scratch selling them by the quart and homemade pies. She said right now they making pecan, pumpkin, coconut cream and chocolate meringue. Haslett said she likes a two-day notice on pie pre-orders. They also do limited catering to small groups and businesses.
“Our goal is to one day cater bigger events and be able to hire some employees,” Haslett said.
“It's just me and Ashley,” Friese said.
“We're a two-woman show,” Haslett added. “With the exception of Emma, who likes to occasionally bring out a food order.”
“She has her own order book and we put a little little apron on her with her name “Emma” on it,” Friese said.
The mother-daughter duo spend a lot of time working together at the diner between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on days they are open. Haslett serves as head cook.
“We get along most of the time,” Friese said.
“Some times you've got to tell them how it is,” Haslett said. “When the cook tells you to get out of the kitchen, you get out of the kitchen.”
Emma's Diner is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday. To pre-order call 217-682-5504. Emma's Diner is located at 117 West Main Street in Stewardson.
“We are getting some really good support from the residents here in the area and a lot of our friends from Effingham come here.” Friese said.
“People keep coming back. So, I guess they must like it.” Haslett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.