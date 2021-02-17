A cleanup effort is underway and traffic is being rerouted Wednesday after a Canadian National train derailed near Wheeler late Tuesday, spilling grain onto Illinois 33.
The derailment occurred about 9 p.m. at a crossing a half mile west of Wheeler, between Dieterich and Newton. Preliminary reports indicate 12 rail cars derailed in various positions with some of the grain spilling out of those cars, according to Canadian National. The train was not carrying dangerous goods, the company added.
The company said the cause of the derailment in under investigation.
No one was injured. Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene along with with Dieterich Fire Protection District and Jasper EMS.
“Luckily the engineer and conductor were both on the train,” said Dieterich Fire Chief Ross Martin.
Illinois Department of Transportation District 7 is directing traffic during the cleanup that is expected to take all of Wednesday to complete. Traffic is being detoured at Dieterich and Newton, with traffic at Dieterich being rerouted north to Montrose and then Interstate 70 East to Greenup and south Illinois 130 to Newton and vice versa, a spokesperson said.
CN issued a statement Wednesday.
“CN thanks the first responders present at the scene and we apologize to the local residents for the inconvenience caused by this incident.”
The derailment comes less than a week after 16 cars of a Union Pacific freight train had gone off the tracks in Normal on Feb. 13.
No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved in that derailment, according to The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately known.
