LOUISVILLE — Thirty-five years ago, painting became a passion for a rural Clay County woman, and she has been selling her creativity ever since.
After Debbie Lamb graduated from Cisne High School, she decided to go to college, where she realized she had a talent for painting.
“I just put paint on canvas,” Lamb said.
“It really came naturally for me,” Lamb said about her artistic abilities. “It was God's gift to me to create and design. By his grace, I have a store now.”
Creating artwork wasn't her original goal for her future.
“I had planned on getting in the medical field and then I started doing art shows,” Lamb said.
Lamb said she received a lot of encouragement to pursue art from her mother, Kay Lamb.
“My mom really inspired me to do this,” Lamb said. “She would always tell me, 'You can do this.'”
In 1984, Lamb took her creativity on the road selling her paintings at markets across the United States.
“I traveled a lot,” Lamb said. “I went to Ohio, Tennessee and Florida doing shows.”
“Craft shows were really big back in the '90s through the early 2000s,” Lamb said.
These days, Lamb is doing less shows and staying closer to home.
“I still do a couple of shows like the Covered Bridge Festival in Park County, Indiana,” Lamb said. “It's a 10-day show in October.”
“Then I go to the St. Louis area and Ferdinand, Indiana, for Christmas shows,” Lamb said. “I also go to Evansville, Indiana, during the Christmas season.”
Lamb's father encouraged her to open a store, and in 2006, she opened her first store in an old farmhouse, naming it The Country Lamb.
She built a new store in 2015, across the road from her first store, that emulates a two-story vintage farmhouse. Lamb describes her store as a home décor and gift store. She sells her artwork at the store, along with a wide variety of whimsical items, coffee, gourmet foods, candles, curtains and small accent rugs.
Lamb estimates she has painted over 150 different scenes, averaging about six new scenes per year since she started painting professionally. Once a painting is created, she takes it to Madonna Patton at Patton Printing in Effingham, who makes multiple prints from the original.
In addition to painting scenes, Lamb also enjoys painting calligraphy lettering with a brush. She paints personalized signs for couples getting married and can also personalize some of her prints.
“I hope to inspire people with my thoughts,” Lamb said about the writings she paints on her signs.
Lamb describes herself as a folk artist painting a wide range of subject matters relating to the four seasons of the year from pumpkins in the fall, to Santa, snowmen and vintage trucks in the winter, to rabbits in the spring.
“I paint a new snowman every year,” Lamb said.
Lamb is single and spends most of her time managing the store and regularly attends markets to search for unique items she can sell.
The Country Lamb is open four days a week during the summer and winter months from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. After Thanksgiving, the store is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. through Christmas Eve.
Lamb can host meetings, groups, girls night out and special occasions at her rural business location.
“I really enjoy seeing and talking to people,” Lamb said. “And helping to decorate and accessorize their homes.”
Lamb said she always has coffee brewing for customers visiting her store and offers gift wrapping. The store is located at 4178 North State Road, Flora, in rural Clay County, southeast of Louisville and north of Flora.
“The coffee is always on,” Lamb said.
