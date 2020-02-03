EFFINGHAM — Ashley Martin of Teutopolis is looking for structure in her busy household of five.
The wife and mother of three works for the post office and is on call mostly on Saturdays, when her children and husband are home. Martin said she wants to take care of those items that are high on her list, including spending time with family, before she works during the weekend.
To help herself and her family create that structure, Martin attended a time management class Monday at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library.
Martin learned from the class how to balance what could be chaos in her household.
“I want my kids to have a structured schedule and get the most out of our time,” Martin said. “I also want to be an example for my kids with how to effectively manage my time.”
Martin and her 5-year-old daughter, Jayda, were among the handful of attendees to the class presented by reference desk staff member Brooke Rueter. Rueter shared tips and tricks on how to better manage time and how to beat procrastination, which she said is the biggest roadblock when it comes to time management.
One strategy to beat procrastination is to hold yourself accountable utilizing the 45/15 method.
“Setting a time limit for yourself is a crucial way to hold yourself accountable but also allowing yourself a break through ... a method called the 45-plus-15 method,” Rueter said. “You work for 45 minutes and then you allow yourself a 15-minute break to get a cup of coffee or check your phone or whatever it may be.”
Rueter said other methods for beating procrastination include visualizing yourself succeed at tasks, practicing self-care, getting up to move to kick-start your thought process, creating a task list and rerouting negative thoughts to positive ones.
Rueter said, essentially, time management is a method of self-care. She said allowing yourself to create time for things that are important to you, such as spending time with family, can have a positive affect on one’s mindset.
To effectively manage time, Rueter said it can be as simple as creating a checklist and marking off tasks that are finished. She recommended avoiding multitasking because it wastes time due to lack of attention to one task.
Rueter recommended purchasing a planner or utilizing free phone apps that feature task lists to help create structure.
A structured schedule, even for free time, is what Corey Taylor of Effingham is seeking. He appreciated Rueter’s tip to avoid multitasking because he said no one is truly good at it.
Since recently finishing graduate school, Taylor said he is seeking a method that will structure his life like his school schedule did.
“Once I got out of graduate school and I know longer had that schedule, I realized I was dropping the ball on a lot of things,” Taylor said. “I want to work on how I can structure myself, even for non-work time, and how that fits in my schedule because that is essentially one-third of our lives.”
Rueter said personal time that most people seek can be achieved with effective time management, but she said most important is figuring out why you want to manage your time. She said prioritizing family or time for self-care can make time management easier because there is a reason behind it. The value of time management is reflected in how much effort one puts into it, she said.
Above all, she said people should be kind to themselves if a task does not get done.
