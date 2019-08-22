City to vote on two union contracts

EFFINGHAM – City Administrator Steve Miller told the council this week that union contracts with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police–Telecommunicators and the Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 26 have been ratified by its members.
On Sept. 3, the City Council will vote on those contracts, as well.
The city started negotiating union contracts in the spring. Miller said the city is still working on the contracts for the fire department and the police department.
Miller said of the two approved by its members, it reflects a 3 percent salary increase per year, for the next three years. Other items in the contract include a new work schedule for the telecommunicators and the Teamsters received a voluntary plan in which a portion of their unused sick time could be transferred to a fund and used for medical expenses upon retirement. In addition, there was some minor language cleanup in each of the contracts.
The FOP-Telecommunicators includes all telecommunicators, except their supervisor; Teamsters includes all maintenance workers, foreman, water and sewer treatment plant operators, mechanic and electrician.
The two contracts expired on April 30. The new contracts will be effective May 1, 2019, to April 30, 2022.
In other matters, the council:
- Heard that following multiple meetings with the Plan Commission the board does not recommend rezoning 18 acres from nonurban to residential, as requested by Billy Genaust, property owner. No vote was taken on this matter at this meeting, as it was for discussion only. Director of Public Works Jeremy Heuerman said Effingham County airport officials agreed the area should be left for commercial development. The opinion of Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics was that the area near the airport doesn’t prohibit residential development next to an airport, however, it is not desired for multiple reasons. The airport board voted 3-1 against rezoning. The Plan Commission voted not to recommend rezoning. The city council will make its vote on Sept. 3.
- Discussed the Effingham High School Homecoming Parade route, which will be altered this year due to ongoing construction on Jefferson Avenue. Staging will be along Maple Street at Evergreen Avenue. The parade route will move south on Maple Street to Jefferson Avenue, then west on Jefferson to Cherry Street. Then, south on Cherry to Grove and end at the high school.
- Granted permission to temporarily close some streets for the Effingham County Old Settlers Reunion. It was approved that Fourth Street from East Jefferson Avenue to East Washington Avenue to be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
- Agreed to commit 2 percent of the estimated total project cost of $508,139, which equals about $10,000, to help rehabilitate homes within a targeted area of the city through the Illinois Community Development Block Grant Program.
- Recognized Catelyn Vail as Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter 2019. Other nominees were Allie Mahaffey and Aaron Lange. Vail serves as a technical assistant in the public works department and was nominated for her efforts in training fellow employees with new software among other things.
- Promoted Andy Warner to lieutenant with the Effingham Police Department. He is an Effingham native and a military veteran. He has worked as a telecommunicator and a police officer for several years. He also was the K-9 handler for Narco. He also serves on the special response team for EPD, among other duties.
- Announced The Beanstalk Boutique will receive the Business Appreciation Award.
- Granted permission to close a portion of streets temporarily for the Village Wine Block Party fundraiser from 2 p.m. to midnight on Sept. 7.
- Approved a request from Effingham Equity for rezoning of three tracts of land from Class R-2, Class R-3D and Class B-1 to be all B-2 or general commercial district. The reason for the zoning change is to give them more space for livestock equipment to be stored outdoors, more parking and possible future construction of a corporate office. It was recommended for approval by the Effingham Plan Commission. The addresses for this request are 810, 812, and 814 N. Merchant Street; 704 N. Merchant Street; and 201 W. Roadway Avenue, in Effingham.
- Approved contributing $15,000 to The Regional Growth Alliance for the Effingham Regional Incubator Network for rehabilitation of space at 109 West Jefferson Avenue. It was approved 4-1, with Commissioner Merv Gillenwater casting the only dissenting vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.