QuikTrip has taken a huge step in its effort to come to Effingham. The Effingham City Council approved a crucial step to rezone its proposed lot.
QuikTrip, a chain of gas stations and truckstops headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been in the process of proposing a new gas station at the corner of Technology Drive and Third Street for several months.
The city council voted 4-1 to rezone the lot, against the recommendation of the Plan Commission. The rezoning has come up at one previous city council meeting and two previous Plan Commission meetings. At each of those meetings, the only public participation were representatives of QuikTrip and residents speaking out against the development.
Commissioner Libby Moeller was the only council member to vote against the proposal.
"I believe the Plan Commission did their due diligence," she said in December. Moeller served on the Plan Commission prior to joining the council.
The city approved rezoning the area from POM, planned office park to B-5, highway commercial district.
"It's always troubling for me to go against the recommendation from the Plan Commission," said Commissioner Hank Stephens. "I am, however, concerned that the Plan Commission didn't hear from our city team."
Staff at the city have been in talks with QuikTrip for several months, with informal conversations between the city and the company for years.
Stephens also highlighted the fact that QuikTrip has agreed to pay for several road improvements. These include putting in signals at the intersection leading in and out of the proposed location and expanding the lanes on Technology Drive.
Business operators and homeowners in the area spoke out against the development at previous meetings. Dean Bingham, president of Agracel, spoke out at several meetings. His primary concern was an increase in traffic posing a risk to pedestrians on the roads around the area.
"I don't want anyone to get hit on that road," Bingham said.
In December, Jim Wolters presented a petition to the city council signed by 89 residents from around the area objecting to the move.
"There will be some development in that area," said Commissioner Merv Gillenwater at the latest meeting. "I think we all are taking this very serious."
