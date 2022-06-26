EFFINGHAM — Effingham received nearly $5 million in grants for projects around the city this year.
The city has received $4.99 million in grants from various sources, according to financial data provided by Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman.
“All of the departments do a great job going after grants,” said Economic Development Director Todd Hull during an Effingham City Council meeting last week.
Hull said it is a team effort to prepare all of the elements necessary to receive a grant, noting local engineering firms play a big part in putting applications together, as well as legal advice from City Attorney Tracy Willenborg.
“Many of these grants are competitive grants. Many communities are trying to obtain the same money,” Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach said.
“One thing I can say about the engineering department is they always try to have plans ready for different projects in case one would come about we could apply for,” said Hull. “Oftentimes, we don’t have a lot of time to do that.”
He said many grants sometimes have a short deadline and having project plans ready to go gives the city an advantage when it comes to applying for the grants right away.
“Having those plans ready to go gives us an advantage when we apply,” he said.
Hull said since some of the grants are matching grants they try to have funds available when they anticipate applying for a grant. TIF (Tax Increment Financing) funds can serve as matching money for the grants, he added.
Among the grants the city received is a $967,000 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for bike lanes and trailhead that provides 25 new parking spaces.
The city also received grant money for the Thies Avenue/Airport Road, including two Illinois Department of Transportation grants, Economic Development Program and Truck Access Road Program in addition to an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity DCEO (RIRED) grant. The road construction is a joint project between the city and county, receiving $2,247,699 for new construction of 1,250 feet of Thies Avenue (third expansion) and 1,100 feet of Airport Road.
The city received two grants for Phase I of the Ford Avenue Extension project, including a $450,000 legislative grant from State Rep. Blaine Wilhour and a pending $200,000 legislative grant from State Sen. Jason Plummer.
The city received a $500,000 DCEO Housing Grant to spend on low-to-moderate-income households for essential home repairs.
The city also received a $30,000 grant for an unsewered part of Effingham east of Salt Creek on U.S. Route 40 toward Teutopolis.
In addition, the city received a $550,000 DCEO Community Development Block Grant for a sanitary sewer lining project and $49,423 in Illinois Department of Transportation COVID relief funds to be used for future phases of the Ford Avenue Extension project.
In action taken last week, the council:
• Authorized the purchase of real estate for utility purposes in the amount of $644 from Cornerstone Christian Church of Effingham for the Boos Detention Basin Outfall Project.
• Granted permission to close city streets for a Thursday Thunder event on Thursday, July 7. The resolution temporarily closes off South Banker Street from Jefferson Avenue to Section Avenue and West Section Avenue from South Banker Street to South Front Street from 4 to 10 p.m.
• Authorized the renewal of a two-year contract in the amount of $30,576 between the City of Effingham and Outfront Media beginning Aug. 1 through July 28, 2024 for a 14-by-48-foot billboard in St. Louis, Missouri.
• Accepted the lowest bids from Effingham Asphalt in the amount of $31,875 for patching material and Effingham Asphalt in the amount of $11,250 for surface material.
• Approved a Downtown/Southtown Rehabilitation Program agreement in the amount of $11,427.50 between the city and W.S. Broom and Company Inc. at 304 South Jefferson Avenue.
• Approved a Downtown/Southtown Business Area redevelopment program agreement in the amount of $2,102.50 between the city and Boots and Soles LLC at 320 West Jefferson Avenue.
• Approved a certificate of completion and release of bonding for a 2022 Manhole relining project performed by Structured Solutions in the amount of $75,565.
• Approved rezoning property at 12788 North Country Club Road from Non Urban (NU) district to R-2 Single-Family residential district. The rezoning petition was made by property owner Scott A. Conant, who is subdividing the land into three lots.
• Declared property at 607 South Third Street in Effingham dangerous and unsafe.
• Approved rezoning 801 W. Jefferson Avenue from R-4 Limited Office and Retail District to B-1 Neighborhood Shopping District. Petitioner for rezoning the property is Mark Schackmann.
• Accepted a $14,052 quote from Schulte Supply Inc. for water meter replacements to be paid from the Water and Sewer Fund.
• Approved a replat of lots 17, 18 and 19 of Historic Hills Subdivision on Newcomb Drive and East of Steger Drive into two lots.
• Accepted the lowest bid of $370,062 from Effingham Asphalt for the Boos Detention Outfall Project to be paid from the General Fund and Street/Sewer Maintenance Department.
• Accepted the lowest base bid and alternative bid of $633,887 from B & T Drainage Inc. for the Industrial TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Water Main Project to be paid from Industrial TIF Fund.
• Authorized the execution of an agreement between the city and WCR Enterprises LTD. to amend the City of Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone to include residential property.
• Adopted a resolution reappointing Adam Bohnhoff, Edward Grunloh, William Mette, Donald Niebrugge and William Utz to the Building Code Board of Appeals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.