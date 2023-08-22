EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council reassured residents last week the city is working to address the derelict properties that have become an eyesore in the city.
Effingham City Commissioner Libby Moeller said during the council’s meeting Tuesday, she has received comments and complaints about derelict properties in the community.
“We are listening to those,” she said.
She said the city is constantly working on the problem but admitted it has been a somewhat slow process.
“However, I share their frustration because we have a lot of properties where the yards are horrible,” Moeller said. “Trash and junk is collecting. The structures are starting to go south, and it’s just not pleasant. And it doesn’t really reflect who I think we can be as a community.”
Effingham City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said he has been “seeing more and more of that” as he travels throughout the city.
Effingham City Commissioner Hank Stephens suggested some of the owners of the derelict properties might intend to do something about them but might require some financial assistance.
Effingham City Attorney Tracy Willenborg noted the city has been seeing a recent rise in foreclosures.
“There are things that impact our ability on timing,” Willenborg said. “It is the court enforcement that we are subject to. So, we have the orders. We just have to get the court to push towards the enforcement of it.”
Willenborg said the city has already made some progress with several derelict properties in the area.
“We had three actually in the last three months, not that we’re looking to demolish, but they did qualify and the most feasible option was that they did need to be demolished.”
The council encouraged local property owners to maintain their properties to prevent the problem from growing.
“It’s that easy,” Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach said. “If you live there, you ought to keep it organized.”
