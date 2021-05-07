Effingham City Council and staff want to make Effingham a more attractive city for developers and builders.
“The concern is that we’ve adopted codes so stringent that we are driving development out of town,” said City Commissioner Hank Stephens.
Building and fire codes are safety regulations which the city imposes on buildings and their owners. The city can issue fines and sue in civil court to enforce them, like what city officials have done at Village Square Mall.
“I hear from so many people that some of the things they are required to do are too much,” said Stephens. “I want this to be a ‘pro-development’ town.”
Stephens is a business owner, former city attorney, and long-time council member who currently works in business development with Dieterich Bank.
In 2017, the city updated its building codes to reflect the most recent national standards at the time. This was the first update to the codes in two decades.
To investigate these claims, the city is reviewing the building and fire codes.
“We’re taking a three prong approach to see if our codes are adequate,” said City Administrator Steve Miller, who echoed Stephens’ concerns.
The first element of the city’s plan is to participate in a review of the building code with Insurance Services Office, a company specializing in assessments for insurance companies. Their rating of Effingham’s building and fire codes impacts insurance rates for homeowners, business owners.
“The insurance companies will take that into account when they price your insurance,” said Miller.
The group rates municipalities’ enforcement of codes on a scale of one to 10, with one being excellent enforcement. Effingham currently has a rating of two, which is in the top 0.3% of municipalities in Illinois, according to reports from the company.
The city will also send a survey developed by city staff to its contractors to collect feedback from local companies on how difficult it is to work with Effingham’s building and fire codes.
Finally, the city will hire an independent consultant to conduct a study of the building codes of five similar cities in southern and central Illinois: Mt. Vernon, Champaign, Charleston, Mattoon, and Edwardsville.
“I’ve heard people say it’s easier to develop in Edwardsville than in Effingham,” Stephens said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
This consultant will cost about $5,000 and is pending approval from city council. They will vote on the matter at their May 18 meeting.
Though the council is concerned about the building codes, some of the city’s staff is less sure of the problem.
Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza, who does the city’s fire code inspections, said codes don’t vary much from city to city.
“From what research I’ve done, there’s very little,” said Kulesza.
Instead, he pointed to differences in enforcement.
“We could have this code, but I can still sit there and do nothing,” he said. “We take the fire code very seriously.”
Effingham uses the 2015 edition of the International Building Code, a model code that many municipalities adopt with only minor customization. Most other cities in southern Illinois use older editions of the same code. Edwardsville and Mt. Vernon use the 2006 code while Charleston uses the 2009 code, for example.
Beyond reviewing building policy, the city is in the process of reapproving a program that uses property tax money to partially pay for businesses to renovate their building’s exterior. Todd Hull, the city’s economic development director, proposed extending the life of the Downtown Rehabilitation Program at this Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Council members were impressed with the program.
“It’s been a great program and people brag on our downtown and how nice it looks,” said City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer. “We get a lot of bang for the buck.”
The program cost an estimated $300,000 in 2019, according to state reports.
The program has contributed to dozens of projects downtown and along South Banker Street, including Bob’s Discount Home Improvement Center, Gopher Grill and most recently Joe Sippers Cafe.
The city council will formally vote on the measure at its next meeting, May 18.
