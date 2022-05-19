EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council this week voted in favor of splitting the cost for a study to explore the possible development of a $14 million indoor sports complex in Effingham.
The resolution authorizes financial support to the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance toward market research and economic impact analysis for a new Effingham Showcase Center, which will be compiled by SportsImpacts of St. Louis. A cost-sharing agreement was made between the city and the Growth Alliance that splits the cost of the study equally.
In a proposal provided by SportsImpacts, the consulting fee for the project is more than the $20,000-$30,000 price range Courtney Yockey, president and CEO of the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, presented to council members at a meeting in April.
Since that meeting, City Economic Development Director Todd Hull, Commissioner Hank Stephens, City Tourism Director Jodi Thoele and Yockey put together a scope of services they expected from SportsImpacts for the study.
“They were a little more than they originally thought. After he received the scope of services, his estimate to do the work was $34,000,” said Hull.
Hull said since the cost of the study is to be split 50-50, the city would be obligated to pay $17,000 rather than the $15,000 originally estimated in April.
“One of the things we talked about with the agreement was looking at things other than just sports as well — the other venues that could use the same facility,” City Administrator Steve Miller said.
“And that is something we really didn’t talk to him about on the first day when he threw that range ($20,000-$30,000) out,” Stephens added.
Meanwhile, the council unanimously approved rezoning properties at 801, 805, 807 and 809 North Keller Drive. Mary Kathleen Bonutti and John Poterucha, Daniel S. and Julie L. Wortman, Rick L. and Leslie Endebrock and Amy G. Mathis requested the properties be rezoned. The Effingham Plan Commission unanimously recommended last week the properties be rezoned from R-2 Single-Family Residential to B-1 Neighborhood Shopping District.
In other action, the council:
• Amended an economic incentive agreement for 3 Keys Holdings LLC. to extend the deadline for finishing renovation of the company’s property that was once a gas station located on South Banker Street from June 1 to Dec. 31.
• Authorized the sale and/or disposal of personal property no longer of use to the city.
• Granted permission to temporarily close Fourth Street between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Avenue on Saturday, June 18, for a goat milking contest.
• Granted permission to temporarily close roads and parking lots for the VW Welcomefest to be held in downtown Effingham on Friday, June 17.
• Accepted the lowest bid of $39,300 from Complete Asphalt Service Company for the Street and Sewer Maintenance Department 2022 Crack and Joint Sealing program to be paid for from the General Fund.
• Accepted the lowest responsive proposal of $57,762.50 from Esker and Walker for the Concrete Gutter Replacement program funded through the utility tax.
• Accepted a proposal of $200,828.39 from Esker and Walker for the 2022 Sidewalk Replacement program phase I project to be funded from the utility tax and Central Area TIF, Industrial Area TIF and Triangle Business districts.
• Approved a bid of $333,000 from K. Wohltman Construction Inc. for the construction of a Wastewater Treatment Plant Sludge Shed to be paid for from the Sewer Fund.
• Approved a bid of $93,110 from Midwest Service Group for mold remediation at the former JC Penney Store, with payment coming from the Banker Street Business District Fund.
• Redeclared 1601 South Fourth Street unsafe and dangerous.
• Rezoned the end of Oak Pointe Drive from R-3D Multiple Dwelling District and B-5 Highway Commercial District to R-2 Single-Family Residence District. The rezoning petition was made by The Kabbes Development Group and recommended by the Effingham Plan Commission.
• Accepted the lowest bid of $25,750.53 from IMCO for materials for a water main relocation project along U.S. 45/Fitzpatrick Way. The project will be paid from the Water Fund, with 100% reimbursed by QuikTrip.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of letter of intent for a jurisdictional transfer of FAS Route 1725 from the Illinois Department of Transportation to the City of Effingham. The road is currently Interstate 70/57 frontage road south of exit 162 and runs east from U.S. Route 45 (partially abandoned) then turns into Althoff Drive to Willenborg Street. The purpose is to relocate Ameren’s gas line and the City of Effingham’s water main at no cost to the city.
• Amended a redevelopment agreement with EBS Development LLC for a time extension, stating it must start construction by Sept. 1 and complete construction before Aug. 30, 2023. Effingham Builders Supply has proposed building a new 5,000-square-foot RentX store on the site of the former Effingham Visitor Center.
• Appointed Theresa Hillyer to the Effingham Plan Commission for a three-year term ending May 1, 2025.
• Authorized an intergovernmental grant agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for EDP and TARP grant funds in the amount of $330,785 for the Thies Avenue Extension/Airport Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.