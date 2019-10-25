A proposal by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to consolidate 649 suburban and downstate police and firefighter pension funds into just two, will be considered during the veto session next week. The proposal is to consolidate pension funds into one each – for firefighters and police.
The annual “veto session,” so called because it’s the legislature’s first opportunity to override the governor’s vetoes each year, will convene Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 12-14.
The Pension Consolidation Feasibility Task Force has recommended the governor’s plan in a 22-page report released last week.
The report notes that Illinois has the second largest number of public employee pension plans behind Pennsylvania, and it ranks 42nd out of 50 states for the average amount of total assets in each system. The suburban and downstate police and fire plans have an average of just $22 million in assets per fund, compared to $16.9 billion for each of the six state retirement funds.
On average, the 649 funds are only 55-percent funded, with 88 of the plans funded at 20 percent or less. Combined, they have a total unfunded liability of $11.5 billion.
By consolidating them into two funds – one for police and one for firefighters – the new funds could generate between $820 million and $2.5 billion in additional earnings in just the first five years, assuming they earn at roughly the same rate as the larger Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
Put another way, the report noted, the 649 local pension funds are missing out on roughly $1 million a day in lost earnings potential.
The governor appointed a task force to study the idea saying the move would generate billions of dollars in additional earnings and cut administrative costs over the next 20 years.
City leaders in Effingham and those on the local police pension and fire pension boards said this week that the consolidation move is not in the best interest for this city. They say its pension funds are “stable” in this municipality.
“The city feels it is not in our best interest to combine or consolidate the fire and police pensions,” said City Administrator Steve Miller. “Although the idea is good for those communities that have not reached a sum threshold for better investment opportunities, the city has reached that threshold and would not want to be forced into a consolidation.”
Commissioner Libby Moeller said to have an opt-in or opt-out of the program choice would be beneficial for Effingham.
“The City of Effingham has always followed the law to fund the pensions as required by Illinois Statute, and will continue accordingly,” Miller said on Friday, in light of the veto session next week.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach said he has several reasons the city opposes the proposal to consolidate the police and fire pensions, including the “unknowns” associated with the long-term consolidation of pensions, when locally the pension boards have proven to be competent.
“We have experienced steady growth in funds over the past five years,” said Schutzbach.
He’s also concerned about the loss of control of investments and benefit decision making; and the cost of the impending restructuring of the pension plans could have adverse effects.
Schutzbach said an “opt out” option should be made available.
Effingham City Treasurer Caitlin Phillips presented the annual report on the condition of the city’s fire and police pension funds this month at City Council, which came at a time when the state is looking at ways to fix some municipalities’ pension problems.
Following the meeting, Phillips said that the Fire and Police Pension Boards along with the city have kept the pension funds in great shape.
Firefighters and police officers each contribute to the pension fund from their paychecks; as does the city in its tax levy. Effingham’s pension funds are at the acceptable level of 90 percent, said Miller.
As of April 30, the Fire Pension Fund was 68.7 percent funded and the Police Pension Fund was 84.98 percent funded. The boards routinely stay up to date on the status of legislature that will impact the funds as well as the financial condition the funds are in and update the city on that information too.
Municipalities are recommended to have pensions 90 percent funded by 2040.
Locally, city leaders are concerned that the consolidation will cost the state plenty and recouping those costs will take up to two decades. At this time, the proposals to consolidate the funds have too many unanswered questions that could end up costing local municipalities millions of dollars to transition through, said Phillips.
“The state argues consolidating police and fire pensions will increase investment returns and significantly reduce administration costs, however, some estimates they have come up with for transition costs associated with combining the funds are looking at taking 15 to 20 years to recover from those expenses,” said Phillips.
On the state level, the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council “expressed strong concerns about the recommendations” of the task force in a statement, while the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois said it supports the recommendations.
“There are many people who understand that if we want to keep property taxes down, we want to bring them down, that we want to stop the hikes that are occurring everywhere, we’ve got to attack property taxes everywhere we can,” Pritzker said. “One of them is to attack it by making sure that our police and fire pensions are reasonably well funded.”
The bill would not, however, address the more than $130 billion in unfunded pension liabilities facing state government, as the funds that would be consolidated are funded by local municipalities, not the state.
John Stroud, president of the Effingham fire pension board, said a major concern is that the local pension boards will lose control over their investments and decision making ability.
Stroud said there are rules set that dictates how much the board can invest. He said the board has been happy with the outside fund manager it uses at Busey Wealth Management and feels secure leaving the pension the way it is now.
“Our fund is doing well,” said Stroud about the Effingham fire pension. “We are in much better shape than a lot of the funds in Illinois, when it comes to our liability pension.”
The local fire and police pension boards have made great decisions on investments and the city has made the levy contributions to assist in keeping the funds in good shape financially, said Phillips.
“Both funds are growing and building in value over time, like they should,” said Phillips. “Unfortunately, some municipalities don’t have this balance or future planning and are now being required to pay through other routes besides their tax levies.”
Daniel Dust, president of the Effingham police pension board, said overall their fund looks good.
“Compared to others in the state, we are solvent,” said Dust. “Obviously, we don’t like the state’s plan.”
James McNamee President of the Illinois Public Pension Fund Association issued a statement regarding the consolidation of the pensions that it cautions the state about rushing into these possible changes.
“The IPPFA has commissioned independent, outside studies that have shown that the downstate police and fire pension funds are well managed and meet or exceed their investment benchmarks, so if it isn’t broken, why fix it?”
Bryan Gorman, vice president and Institutional Advisor with Busey Wealth Management in Alton, which handles the investments for Effingham police and fire pension boards, said the plan to consolidate is not a good idea.
“All downstate pension funds, no matter the size are lumped together and compared to IMRF and its returns,” wrote Gorman in a letter to municipalities. “Over 44 percent of downstate pension funds have restrictions on investments, limiting mutual funds and common stock to less than 65 percent. This is not ‘an apple to apple comparison’ and is terribly unfair to the downstate pension funds.”
Gorman said the costs of consolidation will be passed on to the pension fund and “will be substantial.”
“All funds within your pension fund are provided by the police, the firefighters (contributions) and the tax payers of your communities,” said Gorman. “The State of Illinois is moving to take control of these funds away from those who have funded the pension fund over these many years.”
Effingham Commissioner Merv Gillenwater said the idea could be a good thing, but Effingham doesn’t have the need other communities might. He said Effingham is cautious about its investments.
“Ideally, it would be a great thing, but our funds are doing well,” said Gillenwater. “So many others are not. And my concern is we would end up getting cut back in the process,” said Gillenwater. “It’s all how it is managed. If it gets mismanaged at the top, then everyone loses.”
Effingham Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said he’s not in favor of consolidation.
“There have been too many broken promises,” said Micenheimer. “This lack of trust makes participation difficult. I know Effingham has been very diligent funding our pensions, while many other municipalities have not.”
Commissioner Hank Stephens said as presently proposed, he doesn’t see any immediate harm to the city, but he is concerned about what could happen in the future.
“Our fear is that once this first step toward consolidation is accomplished, the next step could be that the well-funded systems such as ours may be looked to as a way to prop up the underfunded pension systems in other parts of the state,” said Stephens. “To summarize, we currently have two well-funded systems that are being properly managed by our two local pension boards, so ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.