EFFINGHAM — The city of Effingham is pairing up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to resurface U.S. Route 45 (3rd Street) from Fayette Avenue to Interstate 70.
Details of the project were discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which will require the city to pay $65,100 as part of an agreement with IDOT. The project will be conducted in five separate sections and will smooth out pavement in each part of the street, while enhancing existing lanes of traffic and turn signals. Improvements are also slated for crosswalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
City Administrator Steve Miller said the project did not require the city to pay for any of the construction costs, with federal and state funds making up the entirety— except for the modifications of traffic signals and side street resurfacing with hot-mix asphalt. Planning is still in the preliminary stage, with how IDOT plans to conduct the resurfacing still up in the air.
“Once the project is awarded, they will meet with the contractor and go through the staging and traffic control,” Miller said. “The city would be glad to help make that information available to the public so that they are aware and ease the pain as far as knowing when to do it.”
One pain point will be a weeklong closure of 3rd Street between Jefferson and Washington Avenues in downtown for full-depth patching of the road. As a well-traveled upon roadway, the importance of having smooth roads is not lost on Miller, who feels it says a lot about Effingham for the city to ensure that entryways into town look as good as possible.
“Commissioner (Larry) Micenheimer made mention of this, that it’s the main corridor coming into town and to have a nice street (and) have good curb appeal coming into town, it says a lot about the community,” Miller said. “It’s a very-heavily traveled road. Obviously, it leads to the interstate, but a lot of traffic comes in through Route 45.”
In other news:
• The council approved a series of amendments to the city’s zoning ordinances, clarifying the definition of utility stations and providing guidelines for where they can be placed within the city. Those stations can be placed in both light and heavy industrial districts, in addition to non-urban, neighborhood shopping, general and highway commercial, planned shopping center, planned office and limited industrial and planned urban development districts with restrictions. Utility stations are disallowed in the central business district and in residential neighborhoods. The amendments also clarify an accidental omission of trailers from a section restricting the ability of people to park recreational vehicles on city right-of-way.
• The council also approved the rezoning of property along the southeast corner of Fayette Avenue and Walnut Street from a neighborhood shopping district to general commercial. Developers Brad and Casey Walk are looking to build a new drive-thru restaurant, Ginger Ale’s, on the property.
• The council approved an amendment to a property transfer between the city and Douglas Township that gave a section of Willenborg Street to the city. The amendments were needed in response to additional comments from IDOT.
• The council heard from Meghan Rewers, executive director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, who discussed Child Abuse Prevention Month coming up in April. Rewers requested the city hang a series of blue ribbons throughout downtown beginning April 18 through the end of the month. The ribbons symbolize the need for people to be cognizant of the signs of abuse and neglect of children.
