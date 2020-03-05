EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council this week approved its first short-term rental permit since voting to allow the units in February.
The council unanimously granted the special-use permit to Kristen Allen, who owns a property at 101 W. Evergreen Ave. At the February Plan Commission meeting, Allen said she intended to operate the property as a vacation short-term rental.
The unit was most recently a dog grooming business and is zoned M-1 light industrial. Part of the short-term rental property regulations established by the city state the properties must be zoned general commercial, central business district, or light industrial district only, not residential.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman told the council this week that Allen has complied with the short-term rental regulations, and the Plan Commission unanimously recommended approval.
“(Allen) testified that she already has a lot of the existing features for the purpose of the use: wheelchair access, exit signs, additional parking, etc. She did provide the necessary floor plan and conceptual plan saying that there would be a maximum occupancy of six people at the location,” Heuerman said.
Meanwhile, the council heard a request from Heuerman to approve a payment out of the main TIF fund to Kirby Risk for replacement of street lights along Keller Drive and Avenue of Mid-America.
Heuerman said 64 lights will be replaced with high-pressure sodium heads that will be more energy-efficient and therefore, cost-saving. He said the expense is budgeted for, and the city may get money back from Ameren Illinois.
“We do have this in the budget to be paid out of TIF main. We were also looking at rebate from Ameren estimated at just over $9,000 as well,” Heuerman said.
The council unanimously approved the resolution for payment to Kirby Risk.
The council also approved a resolution accepting proposals from Steffen Heating and A/C Inc. to replace a furnace and air conditioners in the living area and assistant’s office at the Central Fire Station. The payment of $14,965 will be made out of the general fund’s fire division.
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said following discussions with City Administrator Steve Miller and city staff, it was determined that the four heating and cooling units will be replaced gradually and phased in. He added the units are original to the fire station and are nearly 16 years old.
Tutko said the payment approved this week will go toward replacing two of the units, and the other two would be replaced in the future.
“We did have some money left over from a capital project that will cover the cost of replacing two of the units, so the two units that we were looking at replacing are the ones doing the most output for the department, the living quarters and then the office area,” Tutko said. “Then, we would replace the other two possibly next year.”
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a resolution for an agreement with the city’s economic development resources to create a business district plan for the development of the area between Charlotte St. and Fourth St./1400th Ave., to be called the Interstate North Business District.
• Approved a resolution to accept the lowest bid amount of $382,834 and alternative bid amount of $143,328 from B and T Drainage Inc. for the South Banker Street water main replacement for phases one and two. Payment for this project will be out of the industrial TIF fund and the water fund.
• Discussed a resolution to accept an $87,000 proposal from John Flach Builders for the addition to the Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control. Heuerman said the addition would be 15-by-36 feet at the shelter located at 701 E. Eiche Ave. If approved, payment would come from the general fund.
