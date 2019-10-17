EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council learned this week that the cost of an addition to the Effingham County Animal Control & Shelter has grown to more than $100,000.
The city had budgeted $86,000 for the construction project, but a cost estimate came in around $100,672, said City Administrator Steve Miller.
He added that the city typically includes $10,000 for annual maintenance work at the shelter for things like fence repairs and painting. This money could be added to the project in lieu of the maintenance for the year, bringing the available amount to $96,000.
“But, when we looked at the exclusions with the design, there were a couple features missing,” said Miller. “Those items could cost between $5,000 and $6,000. There is a private donor who is willing to contribute, if the project goes over $100,000.”
The design and cost doesn’t include an ADA-compliant parking space and the newly required life-preserving safeguards, such as an alarm system, should a fire happen at the shelter. This is a new rule for animal shelters that will add to the cost.
The addition would be about 540 square foot.
Back in March during the past administration, the council heard the request for the project. At that time, Effingham County Board member Heather Mumma and Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary founder Jim Beam asked for an addition to the animal control facility, in order to create a lobby area for potential pet owners. In an agreement with the county, the city constructed the building and owns it, but the county operates the animal control entity within the building.
The city council agreed to take the next step and put specifications together and bid the project.
“There is a private donor who is willing to help with what we don’t have budgeted to make up the difference, but we don’t know what that amount is until it goes out for bid,” said Mayor Mike Schutzbach.
After bid letting, the contracted construction costs would come back to the council for possible awarding.
Commissioner Larry Micenheimer asked if the bids were too high, could they not be accepted? But, he added later it is good to take “care of our little fur babies” and that the city wants to get along with the county.
“Nothing says you have to do the project,” said Miller. “But, we usually try to have estimates that are conservative that way when people spend their time bidding, there’s a chance this really will happen.”
Miller added that he will work with a firm to get the design work done, before asking for a vote to bid the project.
In other matters, the council:
- Had The Arrow of Lights Cub Scouts Pack 335 lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the City Council meeting. This will help the scouts earn their Building a Better World badge.
- Approved petitions for annexations of Golden Fields Subdivision; Willenborg Ridge Subdivision; Chris Alan Koester vacant land property; and a parcel owned by Ryan and Stephanie Mitchell on South Willow Street. By being annexed, the properties will gain city services, such as police, fire and public works. The property owners’ water and sewer rates will also be cut in half by being in the city limits.
- Approved a request by Stang Arts to temporarily close off Washington Avenue from Third Street to Banker Street 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3, for the doggie costume parade, Howl-O-Ween.
- Approved the rehabilitation request for payment of up to 50 percent or no more than $50,000 for facade work for Midwest Ventures & Properties. The project at 214 W. Jefferson Ave., is expected to cost $108,146, but the city will kick in $50,000.
- Introduced newly promoted Lieutenant Tom Webb and Sergeant Tony Stephens with the Effingham Police Department by Chief Jason McFarland. Webb has been with the department for nine years. He is currently serving as the department’s field training officer and crisis intervention team supervisors. Stephens has served the department for 23 years. Stephens had served in investigations and narcotics unit for 14 years; and he currently supervises a patrol shift.
- Heard that Jefferson Avenue is opened to traffic and pavement markings will be done early next week. A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled at the end of October.
- Heard a request for more rehab work at 122 East Section Avenue, Tom Henderson State Farm. If this grant is approved, the city’s portion would cost $2,750, primarily for some windows and fresh paint.
- Heard that the Effingham police pension board recently passed a resolution that “urges caution” to the Illinois legislators when taking any action on consolidation of the downstate pension funds. Also, the board feels that the veto session doesn’t allow sufficient time to effectively study the issue.
